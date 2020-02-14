INEC begins Nationwide Recruitment 2020 in all LGAs [inecrecruitment.com]

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC begins Nationwide Massive Recruitment 2020 in all LGAs [inecrecruitment.com] – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to among other things organize elections into various political offices in the country – Apply here!

Applications are invited from qualified candidates for employment in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country within the capacities below:

Job Title: Executive Officer (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 07

Location: Nationwide (All LGAs Across the Country)

Job Description

General Data Management and maintenance of Polling Units records in respect of a given Registration Area;

Compile and update Register/Records of voters in the Polling Units of the Registration Area;

Issue Temporary/Permanent /Duplicate Voter Cards as approved by the Commission;

Monitor Electoral Activities and other duties that may be assigned within the Registration Area.

Requirements

National Certificate in Education (NCE) or National Diploma with a minimum of 2 years post-qualification cognate experience.

General Requirements

In addition, an applicant must:

Be a Nigerian Citizen;

Present a Certificate of State of Origin Signed by the Chairman! Secretary of his/her Local Government. A Certificate of endorsement by Liaison Officers is not acceptable;

Be computer literate;

Be Certified by Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment in the Commission;

Not be above 35 years of age.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should Visit http://www.inecrecruitment.com/ to apply now

Job Title: Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

Location: Nationwide (All LGAs Across the Country)

Level: Entry

Job Description

General Data Management and maintenance of Polling Units records in respect of a given Registration Area;

Compile and update Register/Records of voters in the Polling Units of the Registration Area;

Issue Temporary/Permanent /Duplicate Voter Cards as approved by the Commission;

Monitor Electoral Activities and other duties that may be assigned within the Registration Area.

Requirements

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or HND in Social Sciences, Sciences or Humanities, and NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate.

General Requirements

In addition, an applicant must:

Job Title: Professional / Experienced Hire – Grade Level 09 -14

Location: Nationwide (All LGAs Across the Country)

Job Description

Work in designated Professional Departments of the Commission as may be assigned.

Requirements

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or HND in Social Sciences, the Sciences or Humanities, Masters degree, Professional qualification chartered by legislation,

NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate and post-qualification cognate experience is an added advantage.

General Requirements

In addition, an applicant must:

Note