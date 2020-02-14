Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Trending headlines in Nigerian Newspapers Today Friday, February 14, 2020 – Bayelsa State governorship, Nnamdi Kanu father’s burial, others top today’s headlines in Nigerian newspapers today Friday 14th of February, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today Friday, 14th of February, 2020.

Below are the headlines in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Tension as Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial holds today – There is palpable tension as all is set for the burial today of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally, the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The burial will hold in Isiama Afaraukwu in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered on Thursday that there was heavy presence of policemen at the command’s headquarters ready for action during the burial.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, ordered the removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife Sally.

2) Nnamdi Kanu: Amnesty International urges IPOB, security agents to exercise restraint at funeral – Amnesty International has said the Army, police, other security agents and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, must exercise restraint at today’s funeral of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s parents.

In a statement dated February 12, the rights group, said the military and police must de-escalate the rising tension in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, where the funeral of Eze Okwu Kanu and his wife will hold today, and to also ensure the protection of human rights of people of the community.

The statement was in reaction to the reported heavy military presence in Afara Ukwu, Kanu’s home town.

3) Kanu parents burial: Police order removal of CCTV from Afara community – The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, has ordered the immediate removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afara Ukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally.

He said while individuals have the right to install CCTV in their homes, nobody has the right to install one on public properties on the street because of its security implications.

Okon spoke during a meeting with elders of the three autonomous communities that made up Afara Ukwu on Thursday at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

He revealed that the command had prepared its operation plans on how to police the burial venue and it will implement every of it.

4) Uncertainty surrounds Bayelsa gov as Supreme Court sacks APC Lyon

Governor-elect sacked for deputy’s forged certificates

PDP candidate didn’t score 25% of lawful votes – Oshiomhole

INEC to study judgment, awaits commission lawyers’ advice

The Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress governorship candidate David Lyon’s hope of assumption of office on Friday (today) as the fifth governor of the state was on Thursday dashed by a judgment of the Supreme Court.

The APC and the People’s Democratic Party were shocked by the judgment, which created uncertainty in Bayelsa State as both parties disagreed on its interpretation.

5) Bayelsa: Diri sends message to PDP members who defected to APC – Douye Diri, the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in November’s governorship election in Bayelsa state, has asked members of the party who left the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to return.

He stated this while speaking to reporters, in reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling, which sacked David Lyon as the governor-elect.

Diri is now expected to be sworn in as the Governor of Bayelsa.

“The members of PDP, who out of one thing or the other got angry and left us to APC, I’m waving the olive branch, please, come back,” he said.

6) Official Summary of Supreme Court Ruling On Bayelsa Election – Hours after the Supreme Court sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, Channels Television has exclusively obtained the enrolled order of the judgement.

The judgement summary contains the nine major decisions that make up the ruling of the apex court with regards to the election.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the All Progressives Congress’ candidate (Lyon) as the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The Apex Court ordered INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to the candidate of the party with the next highest votes and with the required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which are the People’s Democratic Party.

7) Jubilation in Bayelsa PDP, confusion in APC – THE Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa State election has created mixed feelings in the state ahead of today’s expiration of the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration.

The judgment, which hit the state like a thunderbolt, sent the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into wild jubilation.

It, however, caused confusion and despair in the All Progressives Congress (APC), which had concluded plans to take over the reigns of power today.

Jubilation erupted in Bayelsa State Government House and the PDP secretariat in Yenagoa as PDP faithful trooped to the areas with drums to celebrate the judgment.

But loud silence enveloped the APC and its leaders, who, it was gathered did not see the judgement coming.

The APC had concluded all arrangements for a handover ceremony, which was to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari before the report of the judgment hit Bayelsa.

8) IGP, Southwest governors unite on Operation Amotekun – THE coast became clearer on Thursday for the establishment of Operation Amotekun, the security network set up by Southwest governors.

Police Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu and six Southwest governors met in Lagos on Thursday on the operations of the security outfit.

The Operation Amotekun bill scaled second reading in the Houses of Assembly in Ondo and Oyo states. The draft bill was also ratified in Osogbo by the Osun State Executive Council.

The Ogun State House Assembly confirmed receipt of the draft bill from the executive.

The decision on Operation Amotekun by the IG and Southwest governors was announced after the meeting at the Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

9) Unemployment rate hits 23 million – THE National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Saratu Aliyu on Thursday disclosed that 23 million Nigerians are presently unemployed.

According to the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) data on unemployment of 2010-2019, unemployed Nigerians in 2010 stood at 3.5 million, increased to 21 million in 2018 and by 2019 it had hit 23million.

The NACCIMA President disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of 316 students of the Model Skills Training Centre in Abuja, stating that unemployment portends great danger for any country.

10) Knocks, kudos greet Yobo’s appointment as Eagles coach – Mixed reactions have trailed the appointment of former national team captain Joseph Yobo as an assistant Super Eagles coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF said on Wednesday that the former Everton defender will take over immediately from Imama Amapakabo but the arrangement has received kudos and knocks from football stakeholders.

Two-time national team coach Adegboye Onigbinde said the appointment did not meet international best practices as the position was not even advertised.

“First, let me make this clear I don’t need a job at the age of 82 and I don’t want people to start saying it is because I want the job that I’m criticizing the (Yobo) appointment,” said the first indigenous coach to lead Nigeria to win silver at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1984.