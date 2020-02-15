Lagos State Civil Service Local Government Recruitment 2020 Form | 20 Positions to Apply For

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos State Civil Service Local Government Recruitment 2020/2021 Form | 20 Positions to Apply For

If you’re from Lagos State, then this guide is for you, however if you’re not from any local government in Lagos state, then you’re still welcomed.

Online application registration form is for everyone. We’ll show you best way to Apply for Lagos State civil service recruitment.

Requirements for Lagos State civil service recruitment 2020

To register and be a part of this program, candidates must:

Have an equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions Not be older than 30 years Be registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) Have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after NYSC.

How to Apply For Lagos State Civil service recruitment in 2020?

Lagos State Government Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2020.

Apply Below:

Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng

Lagos State Teachers Recruitment

The Lagos state government in conjunction with the state Local government service commission wishes to inform the general public and from suitably qualified candidates into the following vacant positions in the unified local government service of Lagos state.

You can apply from Here: Jobs.lagosstate.gov.ng

Note

Shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process, including testing and interview.

The candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the scheme

The Internship Program is for three months

Certificates will be awarded to candidates who have successfully completed the program

Vancant Positions for 2020/2021 Lagos State Civil service recruitment in different local governments

The vacant designation or positions are:

• Administrative and human Resource officers

• Civil Engineers

• Architects

• Community development inspectors

• Education officers

• Budget and planning officers

• Statisticians

• Program Analysts

• Librarians

• State Counsels

• Public Affairs Officers

• Environmental Health Officers

List’s of Local governments that are qualified for the recruitment

Alimosho Ajeromi-Ifelodun Kosofe Mushin Oshodi-Isolo Ojo Ikorodu Surulere Agege Ifako-Ijaiye Shomolu Amuwo-Odofin Lagos Mainland Ikeja Eti-Osa Badagry Apapa Lagos Island Ibeju-Lekki Epe

Warning!

You have to note that 2020 Lagos state civil service recruitment form is currently not yet out. Kindly disregard any information you come across.

You have to also that recruitment Into Lagos state public service Jobs is going to be Free.

