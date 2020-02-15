What you need to note in Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) Recruitment 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment Application 2020/2021 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng – Federal Civil Service commission Recruitment Application 2020/2021 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng – Apply here!

The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) is an executive body in Nigeria that has the authority to make appointments and transfers and to exercise disciplinary control over all Federal Civil Servants.

No officer can be appointed into the Civil Service without authorization from the Federal Civil Service Commission if they have been convicted of a crime, or had previously been employed in the Government Service and had been dismissed or asked to resign or retire

(i) Federal Ministry of Information;

(ii) Federal Ministry of Environment;

(iii) Federal Ministry of Justice;

(iv) Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments; and

(v) Bureau of Public Procurement

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: OND, HND, BA/BSc.

Location: Abia, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara Job Field Administration / Secretarial General.

How to Apply Federal civil service commission recruitment 2020/2021?

Application form for the year 2020/2021 is not yet on.

Qualified Applicants can access Application Forms on-line on FCSC Website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

Collect FCSC Forms from Chairmen of the States Civil Service Commissions in the Following Geo-political Zones:

(a) North-West (Kaduna);

(b) North-East (Yola);

(c) North-Central & Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mabushi (Abuja);

(d) South-East (Owerri);

(e) South-South (Port Harcourt);

(f) South-West (Ibadan).

FCSC Headquarters, 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

For avoidance of doubt, the application form is free. Completed Application Forms must be submitted where collected on or not later than six (6) Weeks from the date of this Publication (Advertisement).

See Also: Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment

All Application Forms should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly stating the Ministry, the post applied for and addressed to the: Hon. Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission,4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

Would you like to get more updates, if yes comment now.