Access Bank relocates head office – Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s tier-1 lenders and biggest in customer size has notified the general public of movement of its head office from its current location in Victoria Island to Oniru in Lagos.

The bank’s notification was contained in a statement published by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The statement titled ‘ACCESS BANK PLC – NOTICE OF CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE ADDRESS’ signed by the bank’s Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwocha.

The statement reads: “Access Bank Plc (Access Bank or the Bank) wishes to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange, its shareholders and the general public of the change of the Bank’s Registered Head Office address from Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos to No 14/15, Prince Alaba Oniru Road, Oniru, Lagos effective February 28, 2020”.