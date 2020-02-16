Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free – The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT)

The 2019 JAMB registration will begin in October 2019 and already over 617 CBT centers has been accredited by the exam body. JAMB also recently bans wristwatches, eye glasses and even writing pen from the CBT center.

For that reason nairabookstore.com has provided this free CBT practice questions that will be a guide for candidates preparing for CBT.

This test will access prospective candidate’s preparedness for the forthcoming computer based test (CBT) in 2019 UTME examinations. We have set 35mins time limit to attempt the 50 questions; at the end of this test candidates will be able to learn how to answer CBT questions using computer or a cell phone, but we strongly recommend using a computer device for better resolution.

Taking the test is easy, no login or account required to access the portal. All a candidate needs is a computer, laptop or smart phone that can access the internet. But we recommend using a computer or laptop because the CBT will be taken through a computer provided by JAMB on exam day.

The questions are 50 with only 35mins time period, select the correct option and click next to proceed to the next question until all have been answered. Your score will be displayed as soon as you click the “finish” button.

Ready to test your knowledge? Click on start button and take the practice test.

