Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Monday, February 17, 2020 – Nnamdi Kanu father’s burial, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Monday, February 17, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news today, February 17, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Biafra: My parents’ burial brought divided South East, South South together – Nnamdi Kanu: Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the ‘divided’ people of Southeast and South South were brought together again by the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, who died last year, were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

2) Prophet Odumeje Sends ‘Strong Warning’ To Those Against Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu – Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a Prophet Odumeje, a controversial Anambra prophet, has warned those against the actualization of the Republic of Biafra to mend their way.

Naija News reports that Prophet Odumeje, who is fondly called “The Lion Himself“, gave this warning while addressing his church members at the Church Auditorium located on No 88b Bida Road Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

Prophet Odumeje also warned the people against Biafra agitation to leave the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, alone, adding that the IPOB leader would have been killed his if those against him had found a way to take his life.

3) Biafra: Ohanaeze speaks on outcome of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended security agents and pro-Biafra groups for orderly conduct and peaceful disposition during the burial of the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Umuahia Ibeku, Late Eze Isreal Kanu and wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Late Eze Kanu, and wife, Sally who are the parents of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, were committed to the mother earth at their residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku on Friday.

The burial ceremony attracted thousands of Jewish worshippers, IPOB members, representatives of different pro-Biafra groups, PDP vice Presidential candidate during 2019 general elections, Dr. Peter Obi, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, Traditional Prime Minister of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom, Chief Uche Akwukwaegwu, and Chief Godffery Onyemaobi.

4) Kanu’s parents burial has united S’East, S’South – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents Eze Israel and Ugoeze Sally Kanu on Friday has united the Southeast and South-South together.

According to a press statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful made available to Sunday Sun, he emphasised that the attendance of traditional rulers from these zones at Nnamdi Kanu’s parent’s burial is a full proof of it.

Prominent among the Igbo leaders that graced the burial ceremony according to Powerful is the former senate president Adolphus Nwagbara, Victor Umeh, Peter Obi among others.

5) Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial: HURIWA evaluates performance of Nigerian army – The Human Rights Writer’s Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has hailed men of the Nigerian army over what it described as “a very professional style of enforcement of the law” during the burial of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

HURIWA, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its National Coordinator, said there seem to be not much allegations against the army from the Abia State capital, where the burial was held.

The human rights group pointed out that apart from the minor reports it got about the arrest of some Jewish worshippers, a development it has already pleaded with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to address without further delay, and ensure the release of the people, there was peace and calmness during and after the burial ceremony.

6) Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial: Shehu Sani sends message to IPOB leader – Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, on Friday, condoled with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over the death of his parents.

Sani prayed God to give Kanu the fortitude to bear the loss of his parents.

Kanu’s parent, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died last year were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Abia State.

However, Sani in a tweet wrote: “Mr Nnamdi Kanu, my condolences. May the souls of your deceased parents rest in peace and may God give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”

7) Kanu accuses police, soldiers of arresting IPOB members heading to his parents’ burial – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused Nigerian police and soldiers of arresting members of the group heading to his parents burial on Friday, February 14, 2020.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Kanu said the mourners were accosted on their way to the burial and intercepted in three coaster buses on Enugu-Port-Harcourt expressway.

Earlier, the Abia State Police Command had warned IPOB members against attending the burial, but members of the group defied the police order on Friday, as many of them attended the burial ceremony in Afaraukwu.

8) Tension as Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial holds today – There is palpable tension as all is set for the burial today of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally, the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The burial will hold in Isiama Afaraukwu in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered on Thursday that there was heavy presence of policemen at the command’s headquarters ready for action during the burial.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, ordered the removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afaraukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife Sally.

9) Nnamdi Kanu: Amnesty International urges IPOB, security agents to exercise restraint at funeral – Amnesty International has said the Army, police, other security agents and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, must exercise restraint at today’s funeral of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s parents.

In a statement dated February 12, the rights group, said the military and police must de-escalate the rising tension in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, where the funeral of Eze Okwu Kanu and his wife will hold today, and to also ensure the protection of human rights of people of the community.

The statement was in reaction to the reported heavy military presence in Afara Ukwu, Kanu’s home town.

10) Kanu parents burial: Police order removal of CCTV from Afara community – The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, has ordered the immediate removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afara Ukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally.

He said while individuals have the right to install CCTV in their homes, nobody has the right to install one on public properties on the street because of its security implications.

Okon spoke during a meeting with elders of the three autonomous communities that made up Afara Ukwu on Thursday at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

He revealed that the command had prepared its operation plans on how to police the burial venue and it will implement every of it.