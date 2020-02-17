Sterling Bank graduate trainee Recruitment 2020 – how to apply

Sterling Bank Plc graduate trainee Recruitment 2020 – how to apply: Sterling Bank Plc “Your one-customer bank” is a full service national commercial bank in Nigeria. In over 50 years of operations, Sterling Bank (formerly NAL Bank) has evolved from the nation’s pre-eminent investment banking institution to a fully-fledged commercial bank; and completed a merger with 4 other banks – Indo-Nigeria Merchant Bank, Magnum Trust Bank, NBM Bank and Trust Bank of Africa – as part of the 2006 consolidation of the Nigerian banking industry – Apply here!
Title: Sterling Internship Program 2020
Location: Nigeria
Job Type: Intern
Specialization(s): Education / Teaching / Training
Job Summary
- The Sterling Internship Program offers highly motivated individuals the opportunity to gain industry experience, test drive a career in financial services and be exposed to the great stuff we do at Sterling Bank.
- Our internship program allows you to bring new perspectives, innovative ideas and latest research experience into the Bank while you also improve your skills in a diverse environment. It is an opportunity to learn while gaining practical experience.
- We have had great feedback from past interns who generally find the experience to be rewarding and interesting. It is a way to enhance your professional profile with practical work experience.
- Our internship programs provide you with an opportunity to expand your knowledge from invaluable on-the-job experience.
Job Title: Information Risk Management Analyst
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time
Specialization(s): Military / Defense / Security
Job Summary
- Responsible for implementing security controls on Bank’s information system (or inherited system) and ensuring consistency over time considering the inevitable changes that may occur.
Job Experience
- 3 years banking experience at least 2 of which must be IT Audit / IT Control / ISO / IT department.
Job Title: Relationship Executive, Private Banking
Location: Abuja FCT
Job Type: full-time
Specialization (s): Banking / Finance / Insurance
Job Summary
- To support efforts geared towards relationship management (customer satisfaction and retention) of High Net-Worth customers of the Bank; increase efficiency via aiding transactional activities of the unit.
Title: Experienced Hires Talent Pool
Location: Nigeria
Job Type: Full-time
Specialization(s): Banking / Finance / Insurance
Job Summary
- A career at Sterling Bank offers you the chance to make a difference in your life and the lives of people in your community
- Throughout our history, we have continued to help our employees realize their dreams, by creating opportunities for them to fulfill their personal and professional potential
- The relationship between our people and the organization is designed to be mutually beneficial where we fit into the life plans of our employees rather than demand that they alter their lives for us
- With this diversity, we co-create value that enriches the lives of our employees and our customers.
Job Title: Learning Strategy Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Type: full-time
Specialization(s): Human Resources
Job Summary
- Increasingly there’s a need for innovation in the delivery of skills and knowledge to support organizational change, particularly in a rapidly changing external environment.
- Learning strategy officer therefore needs to be prepared to think creatively about learning and development interventions, through design, delivery and assessment, to develop a flexible strategy that meets business needs and is followed through into the organization’s policies by focusing on strategic business objectives.
Job Title: Relationship Manager – Institutional Banking
Location: Abuja FCT
Job Type: full-time
Specialization(s): Banking / Finance / Insurance
Job Summary
- To execute Institutional banking strategy by cultivating and managing customers within assigned sector and providing a full spectrum of financial services to these clients to ensure a substantial contribution to the liquidity and profitability of the Region and overall customer satisfaction. SUPERVISES
Job Title: Retail Sales Officer
Location: Yobe
Job Type: full-time
Specialization (s): Banking / Finance / Insurance
Job Summary
- Promote the image and values of the Bank under existing environment / competition, and a growing emphasis on quality customer service to ensure overall performance / profitability of the branch and customer satisfaction.
Job Title: Retail Sales Officer
Location: Abuja FCT
Specialization(s): Sales / Retail / Marketing
Job Type: full-time
Job Objective
- Promote the image and values of the Bank under existing environment / competition, and a growing emphasis on quality customer service to ensure overall performance / profitability of the branch and customer satisfaction
