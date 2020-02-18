Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Senate confirms Captain Nuhu as DG NCAA – The nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been confirmed by the Senate.

The Herald gathered that the Senate’s approval followed the presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Senate committee on aviation at plenary in Abuja.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 20, forward a letter nominating Captain Nuhu to the upper chamber for screening and confirmation as the DG of NCAA.

Buhari’s nomination letter dated January 7, and read on the floor by Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, reads in part: “Pursuant to section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.

“has the requisite experience, possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications, and that there was no petition against his nomination.”

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the Aviation Sector, the Committee considers Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as director-general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” Adeyemi said.