Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb News: 10 trending Utme news today Tuesday, February 18, 2020 – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have ended, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.

We bring you top JAMB trending news for UTME 2020 as at today Tuesday, February 18, 2020:

1) JAMB begins mock examination Tuesday for 350,000 candidates – The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

2) JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free –

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT) – CLICK HERE to take the test!

3) No extension for 2019 UTME – The 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The UTME examination will be held between March 14 and April 4.

Mr Oloyede said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the UTME examination, while ‘200,000 registered for direct entry’.

He said there will be no extension of registration for the examination.

“We have been saying it since the first day of registration that there will not be an extension,” he said.

4) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020, best physics textbook for jamb, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, books to read for jamb, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, jamb use of English textbook, physics textbook for jamb pdf, jamb recommended text for English, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

5) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for biology, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020 jamb, recommended textbooks 2020, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended text for english, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

6) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020

– If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for English, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, the recommended textbook for jamb 2020, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks 2020, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

7) Current JAMB Syllabus for all Subjects 2020/2021 (Pdf Download) –

One of the problems i found among JAMB candidates who make use of JAMB syllabus, is that they tend to make the syllabus their main study material. In fact, most of them even forget to study their books and focus on the syllabus – Download Syllabus PDF here!

8) 4 JAMB officials abducted in Kogi – Four officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board have been reportedly kidnapped along the Lokoja/Obajana/Kabba Road in Kogi State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims, who were from the head office of JAMB in Abuja, were on their way to Kabba axis of the state Sunday evening in preparation for the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination when the incident happened.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly ambushed their vehicle at Obajana area and held them into the bush.

The spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, DSP William Ayah, confirmed the incident, said a special anti-robbery squad had been deployed to comb the area.

9) JAMB Profile Creation 2020/2021 – How to Create JAMB Profile without Errors

Jamb Profile creation is as easy as A,B,C if you know exactly how to go about it. This JAMB profile creation resulted after the last JAMB CBT update.

Since JAMB completely got rid of the paper type examination which was considered to have a lot of inconsistencies, JAMB switched to Computer Based Test (CBT). In view of the present day realities, nothing is done offline anymore. To test the viability, uniqueness and speed of anything right now, it has to be online…Read more here!

10) 2020 UTME: JAMB nabs online agents over alleged extortion of candidates

Jan. 14, 2020 (NAN) The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Tuesday apprehended some agents of an accredited online payment service for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), for allegedly charging above the approved cost.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring the UTME/Direct Entry (DE) registration in Bwari, Abuja.

According to him, the agents, who worked for Unified Payments Services (UPS), charged some candidates the sum of N4,500, as against the approved cost of N4,000, for the registration…Read more here!