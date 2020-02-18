Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Photos: MTN Nigeria begins New Music Reality Talent Show – mtn Yello Star – MTN Nigeria has announced the beginning of a brand new musical reality television show, called: “Y’ello Star,” at its head office, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

According to the company, the initiative was to groom musical talent by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

Since 2006, through the MTNF/MUSON Scholarship Programme, MTN Nigeria has trained hundreds of young Nigerians in the art and business of music, but the new initiative; Y’ello Star would take the gesture further by bringing the process of creating the ultimate superstar to every Nigerian television screen.

Speaking at the unveiling, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De, said: “We know that there are a lot of talented people in Nigeria who need to turn up their musical careers. This platform will help launch them to musical heights. We have a wealth of experience in supporting Nigerian talent and are confident we can improve on our past successes.”

It was gathered that regional auditions would hold in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos, while finalists from the auditions will proceed to the ‘incubation hub’ in Lagos, where they will be coached by experts in the music industry in several areas as they aim for the top prize for the competition billed to run until June 2020.

See pictures below from the event: