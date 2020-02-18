MTN Y’ello Star registration: How to apply for Mtn music reality TV show

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to register for MTN Y’ello Star music reality TV show – MTN Nigeria has announced the start of a brand new musical reality television show, called: “Y’ello Star,” at its head office, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos State – Register here!

According to the company, the initiative was to groom musical talent by providing a lifetime opportunity to turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

If you have been searching how you can register then you are in the right page, kindly follow the following guidelines:

Who can be a part of MTN Y’ello Star? Any young, aspiring and talented Nigerian can be part of Y’ello Star.

How to register for MTN Y’ello Star

Follow these 3 easy ways to enter the Y’ello Star contest:

The Y’ello Star Website: Visit www.mtnonline.com/yellostar and Fill the registration form, Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green and Accept the terms and conditions, then Click the submit button; You will get an email notification confirming your registration

myMTN App: Visit your Play or App Store and Download the myMTN App then Click on the Y’ello Star image on the homepage and Fill the form registration. Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green and Accept the terms and conditions then Click the submit button, You will get an email notification confirming your registration.

Social Media: Upload a minute video of yourself singing on Instagram or Twitter and Use the hashtag #MTNYelloStar and tag @mtnng, You will receive an automated response from @mtnng then Click the confirmation link and Fill the form and submit.

For Facebook: Click the MTN Y’ello Star tab on the MTN Nigeria Facebook page and Fill the registration form, Upload your 1 minute video and wait for the progress bar to turn green and Click the submit button, You will get an email notification confirming your registration

After successful submission on any of these platforms, share your entry to get your friends and family to vote for you.

Submission Guidelines

All video submissions must be LIVE recordings of yourself singing any cover song of your choice. No original songs, lip synching, studio recordings or highly edited videos will be accepted.

You may choose to sing acapella or use a live instrument i.e guitar, piano. Do not use backing tracks or instrumentals.

Shoot your video in a bright/well-lit setting. We want to be able to see you.

Do not use auto-tune.

Check your video before submitting it and make sure the audio can be heard clearly.

Submission videos should be no longer than 60 seconds.

Video size should be no more than 150MB.

Only one submission per applicant will be accepted.