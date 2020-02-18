Steps to Re-Print Jamb Slip for 2020 Utme To Show Your Center, exam Date

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Re-Print Jamb Slip for 2020 Utme To Show Your Center, Exam Date: Reprinting of Jamb slip begins 7 days to the CBT Exam. Reprinting of Jamb Slip for 2020 Exam Date, Time and Venue would be starting from March 7th 2020.

How do I Re-Print my Jamb slip for 2020 UTME to know my Jamb exam date, Jamb Timetable and Examination Venue? Jamb Reprint is compulsory and the procedure is the same for all States in Nigeria. I will show you the steps required to Reprint Jamb Slip 2020.

The Jamb Exam Slip has extremely important information about your examination. Ensure not to print your exam slip before the stipulated date; else, you will not find any information regarding your exam date and Jamb centre.

Note the following before going ahead to Reprint your Jamb Slip:

You can check your exam date and venue with your phone but it is recommended that you connect to a Printer because the hard copy will be required at the examination centre.

You can't register Jamb in Cyber Cafes, however, reprinting of Jamb slip can be done in any cafe and business centres across Nigeria.

Jamb Slip reprint doesn't cost much. Don't let any business centre charge you more than #150 for Reprinting.

It is highly advisable that you make photocopies of the Jamb slip. You will need a copy to keep and about two copies to take to your Jamb 2020 examination centre.

You can check your date and reprint your Jamb slip without email/username and password. You will still be able to reprint If you have issues with the email and password used to register Jamb.

Steps To Re-Print JAMB 2020 Exam Slip Online

Jamb sometimes sends the slip through email. In this case, you will need to download the slip on your phone and print it out. But whether or not you get the slip via email, there are other ways to check and reprint your Jamb date slip.

Visit Jamb slip portal at jamb.org.ng/PrintExamslip/ Enter your Jamb registration number, Email or SMS Click on print examination slip.

How to reprint Jamb slip for Date and Venue

Alternatively:

Visit Jamb.org.ng/efacility Enter your Jamb email address Enter your Jamb password Click on Login Scroll to print UTME Main examination slip Write your JAMB registration number in the provided space and click ‘Re-Print’. Print out your slip Done

Has Jamb started sending exam date and venue via email and SMS? Click here to Check now. Any modification to how to reprint your Jamb slip for exam date and centre shown above shall be communicated…

How to Reprint Jamb Slip Through Email

Open your Email Check for Message from Jamb Open the message containing your Jamb slip Scroll to the end of the email to see attachment Click on the attachment and download Send the slip to a system connected to printer for Printing Done.

