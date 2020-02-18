UTME Time-Table: JAMB Examination Start Date for 2020/2021

JAMB Examination Start Date for 2020/2021 – UTME Time-Table: The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to conduct the 2020 Unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) according to the timeline earlier stated.
This post is a summary of the breakdown of timelines, time table or the dates for every process of the 2020 utme.
Sales of Forms
UTME/DE Registration for all candidates including foreign candidates is scheduled to commence from January 13, 2020.
Closing Date/Deadline
This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates (UTME/DE) including those outside Nigeria, started January 13 and will end February17.
UTME Mock Examination
There will be an optional Mock Examination Saturday, February 18, 2020.
JAMB Start Date
Also, the 2020 computer-based test examination will begin on Saturday, March 14 and end on April 4.
All interested Candidates are hereby expected to visit the JAMB official website in order to create their profiles in earnest.
Cost of Registration
The following costs shall apply to 2020/2021 JAMB UTME registration as stated below:
- JAMB Registration E-PIN: N3,500. Note that N500 could be charged for JAMB literature book for English
- CBT Registration: N700
Steps To Re-Print JAMB 2020 Exam Slip Online
Jamb sometimes sends the slip through email. In this case, you will need to download the slip on your phone and print it out. But whether or not you get the slip via email, there are other ways to check and reprint your Jamb date slip.
- Visit Jamb slip portal at jamb.org.ng/PrintExamslip/
- Enter your Jamb registration number, Email or SMS
- Click on print examination slip.
How to reprint Jamb slip for Date and Venue
Alternatively:
- Visit Jamb.org.ng/efacility
- Enter your Jamb email address
- Enter your Jamb password
- Click on Login
- Scroll to print UTME Main examination slip
- Write your JAMB registration number in the provided space and
- click ‘Re-Print’.
- Print out your slip
- Done
