Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Anthony Joshua Visits Sagamu, Ogun State – World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has arrived Sagamu, Ogun State.

The boxer reportedly had a meeting with the Akarigbo of Remo and other chiefs on Wednesday.

Head, Anthony Joshua Supporters Club, Sagamu, popularly known as Mr Naira, confirmed Joshua’s presence to The Punch. He commended the boxer for yielding to their calls to visit Sagamu.

Joshua was born in Watford, England, to Yeta Odusanya, a Nigerian woman, and a British father of Nigerian and Irish descent, in 1989.

The family owns a large expanse of land along Akarigbo road, Cinema street, part of which houses two banks, hospital, filling station and a large church, St. John Anglican, among others. As a landmark, a hall was built in memory of Joshua’s great grandfather, Omo-Oba Daniel Adebambo Joshua.

His relatives say Joshua hails from a royal family in Ogun State. His father’s family name is popular in Ijokun, Sagamu area of Ogun State.

He spent some of his early years in Nigeria, attending Mayflower School in Ikenne as a boarding house student. He however returned to England when he was 12-years-old.