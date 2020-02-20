NCC Recruitment 2020 – Requirements & How to Apply

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NCC Recruitment 2020… In this article you will get latest information on Nigerian Communications Commission 2020 recruitment requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important update for free.

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) 2020/2021 has been anticipating in the country till date, I have receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2020 Nigerian Communications Commission Application form – Apply here!

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in collaboration with the CTO London, United Kingdom, seeks to recruit Commonwealth employees who are committed to the vision and mission of the CTO, and the wider development of the Commonwealth in the capacities below:

The Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization (CTO) is the oldest and largest Commonwealth intergovernmental organization in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Being fully involved in the development and use of ICTs for social and economic development, the management of the organization recognize that it must stay at the cutting edge of ICT developments in order to deliver significant benefits to its members.

Job Positions

Job Title: Assistant Events Officer

Job Title: Executive Assistant to the Secretary-General

Job Title: Senior Web Development & IT Officer

Job Title: Manager – Human Resources and Administration

Job Title: Manager – Fianance & Pensions

