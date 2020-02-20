Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Thursday, February 20, 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Monday, Thursday, February 20, 2020 – Nnamdi Kanu father’s burial, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Thursday, February 20, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news today, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Insecurity: Only thriving industry is terrorism ― IPOB: The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, condemned in its entirety the alleged killings of innocent people in Delta State by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, saying that the only thriving and booming industry in the present administration is terrorism industry by herdsmen.

IPOB also said that with what the MACBAN is currently doing in Delta State only the actions by IPOB and its leaders Maxi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel will save the people from being slaughtered like fowls in the state.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group while commending the bravery of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in condemning the alleged Nigerian Army involvement in the killing, asked him not yo relent in saving his people by encouraging them on the need for self-defence.

2) IPOB: We’ll protect our people against attacks – THE proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to resist any attempt by bandits and other criminal elements to attack any part of the Southeast and Southsouth.

It urged the people of “Biafraland” to prepare to defend themselves against attacks.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful condemned the January 10 attack on Delta State Police Command personnel, who were on a stop-and-search duty in Asaba.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at the popular Abraka Market area of Asaba and left about three policemen with varying degrees of injury.

Their rifles were reportedly taken away by the bandits.

3) Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Makes New Vow After Parents’ Burial – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed up his agitation game, adding that with his parents now out of the way, the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra will know no bounds.

This online news platform had reported earlier that the parents of the IPOB leader, late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu were buried on Valentine’s day, Friday, February 14, 2020.

4) Defend yourselves, lands, IPOB tells South East – The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on residents of South East to be prepared to defend themselves and land against further slaughter.

It decried the alleged involvement of bandits in what it described as “endless cycle of slaughter and mayhem especially in Biafraland,” particularly with recent killings in Delta State.

Speaking yesterday, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful noted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s brave condemnation of Nigerian Army’s involvement in the orgy of violence unleashed by five different terror groups against innocent populations was an indication that the killings were “premeditated slaughter of the defenseless.”

According to him: “IPOB’s message of freedom is the only way out of the present impasse in the fight against state sponsored Fulani terrorism in Nigeria.”

5) Biafra: My parents’ burial brought divided South East, South South together – Nnamdi Kanu: Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the ‘divided’ people of Southeast and South South were brought together again by the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, who died last year, were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

6) Prophet Odumeje Sends ‘Strong Warning’ To Those Against Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu – Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a Prophet Odumeje, a controversial Anambra prophet, has warned those against the actualization of the Republic of Biafra to mend their way.

Naija News reports that Prophet Odumeje, who is fondly called “The Lion Himself“, gave this warning while addressing his church members at the Church Auditorium located on No 88b Bida Road Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

Prophet Odumeje also warned the people against Biafra agitation to leave the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, alone, adding that the IPOB leader would have been killed his if those against him had found a way to take his life.

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today: Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

7) Biafra: Ohanaeze speaks on outcome of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial – The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended security agents and pro-Biafra groups for orderly conduct and peaceful disposition during the burial of the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu Umuahia Ibeku, Late Eze Isreal Kanu and wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Late Eze Kanu, and wife, Sally who are the parents of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, were committed to the mother earth at their residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku on Friday.

The burial ceremony attracted thousands of Jewish worshippers, IPOB members, representatives of different pro-Biafra groups, PDP vice Presidential candidate during 2019 general elections, Dr. Peter Obi, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, Traditional Prime Minister of Ibeku Ancient Kingdom, Chief Uche Akwukwaegwu, and Chief Godffery Onyemaobi.

8) Kanu’s parents burial has united S’East, S’South – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents Eze Israel and Ugoeze Sally Kanu on Friday has united the Southeast and South-South together.

According to a press statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful made available to Sunday Sun, he emphasised that the attendance of traditional rulers from these zones at Nnamdi Kanu’s parent’s burial is a full proof of it.

Prominent among the Igbo leaders that graced the burial ceremony according to Powerful is the former senate president Adolphus Nwagbara, Victor Umeh, Peter Obi among others.

9) Nnamdi Kanu parents’ burial: HURIWA evaluates performance of Nigerian army – The Human Rights Writer’s Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has hailed men of the Nigerian army over what it described as “a very professional style of enforcement of the law” during the burial of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

HURIWA, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its National Coordinator, said there seem to be not much allegations against the army from the Abia State capital, where the burial was held.

The human rights group pointed out that apart from the minor reports it got about the arrest of some Jewish worshippers, a development it has already pleaded with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to address without further delay, and ensure the release of the people, there was peace and calmness during and after the burial ceremony.

10) Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial: Shehu Sani sends message to IPOB leader – Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, on Friday, condoled with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over the death of his parents.

Sani prayed God to give Kanu the fortitude to bear the loss of his parents.

Kanu’s parent, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died last year were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Abia State.

However, Sani in a tweet wrote: “Mr Nnamdi Kanu, my condolences. May the souls of your deceased parents rest in peace and may God give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Amen.”