Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Police Recruitment: PSC raises alarm as fraudsters impersonates chairman – The Police Service Commission (PSC) said it was embarrassed that fraudsters have been swindling unsuspecting members of the public using its chairman’s name.

According to the commission, reports of on-going recruitment of cadet assistant superintendents and cadet inspectors were false and the handiwork of criminal elements.

Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani made this known in a statement.

He warned Nigerians against falling victims of fraudsters who could want to extort them by promising job placement in the police force.

“The Commission notes that it is in possession of messages and requests to notable Nigerians informing them of a phantom recruitment exercise and asking them to send three names for recruitment.

“The messages were purported to have originated from the Honourable Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

“The fraudsters according to information in the Commission’s possession, are requesting from their contacts, payments to some account names and numbers of different Nigerian banks.

“The Commission is deeply embarrassed that fraudsters associate the name of the Commission’s Chairman with this fraudulent disposition.

“It is also instructive to note that recruitment in the Commission is handled by the Commission as a body and not by individuals. The Chairman only chairs the meetings where decisions of the Commission, including that of recruitment, are taken.

“The Commission warns that Nigerians should beware of these fraudsters who are on the prowl to dupe unsuspecting citizens,” the statement read.