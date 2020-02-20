Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Tope Alabi caught dancing zanku, dragged on social media (video + photos) – Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi has reacted after getting dragged on social media for a dance video perceived as ‘worldly.’

The music star while granting an interview with WakeUp Nigeria, a show on TVC defended herself when asked about the now-viral video.

According to her, it was at her father’s burial and she needed to worship God in her way.

“I needed that dance. It was at my father’s burial and the praise was organised by some gospel artists to just worship God. I needed to worship God, I just need to. It’s not easy to bury your father. Some people die before their parents. As a spiritual person, you know you need that dance,” she said.

The video of Tope Alabi dance to what has now been described as a ‘worldly’ dance move, there have been diverse opinions from different quarters.

As usual, some have dragged her not portraying the righteous Christian she claims to be. While for others, there is not out of the ordinary in the video.

Tope Alabi who hails from Ogun state in Nigeria, is a famous gospel artist. She became famous for her soundtracks for Yoruba Nollywood movies.

However, she later became a born again Christian and metamorphosed into gospel music. She is married with children.