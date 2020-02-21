Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower news: Update on January Stipend – The federal government says it has paid the October and November 2019 backlog allowances of beneficiaries of Npower programme – See Npower 2020 application guide.

Halima Oyelade, special assistant on media to SAdiya Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Oyelade said minister ensured the payment of beneficiaries before December 20 has promised. It can be recalled that, he minister has on December 2, 2019 at a press conference to pay the backlog of the allowances before 20th December and also explained what caused the delay.

There have been delay in payment recently and many have lost interest in the credibility of the minister. Everything is put in place to ensure prompt payment of Npower January stipend.

She enjoined beneficiaries to always go to their PPA.