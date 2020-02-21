Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Trending headlines in Nigerian Newspapers Today Friday, February 21st, 2020 – social media regulation, Supreme Court verdict, Boko Haram, others top today’s headlines in Nigerian newspapers today Friday 21st of February, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today Friday, 21st of February, 2020.

Below are the headlines in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) Military ‘not recruiting repentant insurgents’ – No de-radicalised Boko Haram member has been enlisted into the military, the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), Maj.-Gen Bamidele Shafa, has said.

Maj.-Gen. Shafa made the clarification on Thursday in Abuja during a chat with reporters after a visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

He said that the military is a professional body adhering strictly to rules and regulations governing its activities, including enlistment.

Gen. Shafa said: “None of the 280 boys that graduated from the OPSC is recruited into the Nigerian military.

2) Buhari won’t quit over insecurity, says govt – Those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in the country should hold their breath.

The President will not resign but will remain in office till the end of his “overwhelming mandate”.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed observed on Thursday that “incendiary and reckless” comments by some Nigerians, especially religious leaders, are capable of aggravating the nation’s security crisis.

The minister accused Amnesty International (AI) of providing succour for terrorists by attributing their atrocities to Nigerian troops.

The government enjoined those making unsavoury comments to be part of solutions to the insurgency in the country which it said was being tackled “headlong.”

3) Fed Govt: no going back on social media regulation – The Federal Government has said there was no going back on its move to regulate social media in the country.

As a proof to that, it has contacted the two major social media platforms — Facebook and Google — over the issue.

The government cited recent instances of fake news that made it resolve to go ahead with the plan to ensure that damages were not done to the country through the social media.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made these known at a news conference in Abuja yesterday.

He also explained why the ministry requires $500 million loan from and tendered an apology to air travellers for the diversion of Lagos-bound flights to neighbouring countries, especially Ghana.

Mohammed said: “We are pushing ahead with our plan to sanitize the social media, working with stakeholders. By March 2, 2020, we will inaugurate a stakeholders committee that will deliberate and recommend the way forward.

4) Lyon’s deputy: Supreme Court verdict stain on me – All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in the Bayelsa State governorship election in Bayelsa State Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo on Thursday said the Supreme Court judgment which nullified their victory has damaged his reputation.

The party on Thursday filed an application for a reversal of the February 13 verdict.

The Supreme Court held that Degi-Eremienyo, who was a running mate to David Lyon, presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Degi-Eremienyo, who spoke for the first time to reporters in Abuja, said the allegations were not proven, and that those who issued the certificates were never contacted.

He said: “The aim of this press conference is to defend my reputation which the Justices of the Supreme Court, whether consciously or unconsciously, subjected to scurrilous scandal, assault and unfair imputation.

5) CBN returns over N60 billion excess bank charges to customers – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said it has so far recovered over N60 billion from erring banks as excessive charges imposed on customers.

The bank also said it has equally returned same amount to the affected customers.

This is just as the Apex Bank has announced that it had commenced the processes for creation of 10 million jobs in the next five years through investment support in agriculture, using 10 commodity models.

Speaking during a two-day customers sensitisation forum in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor said the recovery of the excess bank charges was made possible through the bank’s Consumer Protection Department.

According to him, the amount was recovered following complaints by 13,000 customers over excess and illegal charges on their accounts by banks.

6) I’ve no hand in Odili residence protests –Sylva: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Thursday debunked the claim by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he had a hand in the protests that took place in front of the Abuja and Port Harcourt residences of former governor Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili.

Following the judgment of the Supreme Court which sacked the governor-elect of the All Progressives Congress, David Lyon, some protesters had went to the houses to protest the verdict.

Reports credited to Wike suggested that Sylva and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, were responsible for the incident.

7) Senate President’s convoy rescues accident victims in Delta – The official convoy of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday rescued five victims involved in an auto crash along the Onicha-Ugbo – Asaba expressway.

A statement by his media office explained that the convoy arrived at the accident scene in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State at about 5.30pm while on its way to Owerri in Imo State.

The accident victims who were unconscious were rescued by security operatives on the Senate President’s advance convoy, led by the team Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Olaniyan Mojeed.

8) EU gives Nigeria N32m to fight Lassa fever – The European Commission said on Thursday it had allocated €80,000 (about N32m) to assist the Nigeria to fight the Lassa fever and cater to the families affected by the outbreak.

The EU said the funds would go towards “supporting the Nigerian Red Cross in promoting hygiene practices and disease transmission control” as well as helping to identify suspected cases.

A statement on Thursday by the union quoted the EU as saying, “The funding forms part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In the two most affected states, Ondo and Edo, the main actions will focus on health education on signs and symptoms, prevention measure and behavioral change in food storage and handling; and pest control activities.

9) Leah Sharibu’s mother, others protest in UK – A group of Nigerians have staged a protest on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom with a call on the British government to put pressure on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.

During the protest, a petition with 12, 132 signatures was lodged by Rebecca Sharibu, as a member of the UK Parliament, Baroness Caroline Cox, called on the Nigerian government to take action to secure her daughter’s freedom.

The protesters, led by the Executive Director of International Organisations for Peace and Social Justice, Pastor Ayo Adedoyin, displayed placards with inscriptions, ‘Two years in captivity, negotiate her release now’, ‘Held because of her faith, Free Leah’, and ‘Still here, still waiting for action.’

10) Stock market halts five-day losing streak, gains N24bn – Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note on Thursday, putting a halt to five consecutive days of losing streak.

The market breadth was also positive at the end of trading as 19 gainers emerged against 10 losers.

The key market performance indices, namely the NSE All Share Index and the market capitalisation, rose by 0.17 per cent amid positive market sentiment.

The ASI gained 34.4 basis points to close at 27,568.91 bps as against the 27,523.08 bps recorded on Wednesday, while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N24bn to close at N14.36tn.