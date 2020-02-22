Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Federal Ministry of Education Recruitment 2020 Form Portal – www.education.gov.ng: The Federal Ministry of Education Recruitment application form guide is now available – Apply here!

The Federal Ministry of Education is responsible for conducting the federal teacher’s scheme recruitment 2020. All suitably qualified applicants should see the available positions, requirements, and steps to apply. As we speak, the federal ministry of education recruitment portal is open for applications.

The Federal Ministry of Education is the body responsible for co-ordination the educational system in Nigeria. It handles the school curriculum from the basic level to the tertiary level.

The Federal Ministry of Education is a part of the Federal Ministries of Nigeria that directs education in Nigeria. It is located at Block 5A (8th Floor), Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Area, P.M.B. 146, Garki, Abuja.

Federal Ministry of Education Job Requirements

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution Applicants must not be above 35 years old West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.) National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings. Must not be more than 30 years old – i.e. 29 years, less than 30 years.

Application is done online. Candidates with relevant qualifications are to visit: www.education.gov.ng and submit their applications online.

Ensure you fill the application forms correctly and submit all the required documents. Candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted via email.