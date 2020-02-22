Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Recruitment Update: 8 Steps to take if you didn’t receive email notification – As Independent National Electoral Commission officially announced the opening of the portal inecrecruitment.com on 10th February to enable interesting persons to apply for the job, Inec announced three categories that are available for the qualified Citizens of Nigeria and these positions are to be occupied in all Local Government area across the country.

If you have submitted your application 5 days ago, now check your email for further instructions on how to complete your application.

In the recruitment portal inec wrote:

“If you already signified your interest by filling a form on inecrecruitment.com from 10th to 15th February 2020. Check your email on how to finished up the process you have started. It contain a password to log in. Check your inbox and spam folder. Iff you cannot found it, you can click https://applicants.inecrecruitment.com/JbsLogin/forgot_password to rest your password”

The above statement means you can click on reset password to request for new and proceed to complete the work.

And if you are yet to start the application go to applicants.inecrecruitment.com when page load click on SIGN UP button or follow the steps below:

1) Type http://applicants.inecrecruitment.com on website address and tap “Enter” on your desktop or laptop that is connected to Internet.

2) Click on reset password and type your email address again.

3) You will receive email notification which will include username and password.

Note: You have to exercise patience as several people are on the recruitment portal at the same time.

4) Proceed to continue your application as soon as you receive the email notification.

5) Make your CV is properly filled in and completed. Then, choose the particular post that you are applying for, e.g. professionals, administrative officers or executive officers.

6) Insert or Upload your passport photograph.

7) Generate Application Slip.

8) Finally, Download and Print your Application Slip.