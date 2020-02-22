Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDLEA Recruitment test: A must read update on final shortlist of applicants – Congratulations to all those who applied for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Collation of names of all those who successfully passed the just concluded aptitude test screening is ongoing.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Head Public relation officer Mr.Jonah Achema disclosed that the agency will soon published the shortlisted names,all applicants who successfully sat and passed the just concluded aptitudes test screening for the next stage of the recruitment process will be communicated to at the appropriate time.

He said, “All those who passed the aptitude test stage will be shortlisted soon”

Contrary to the fake names circulating on social media that the agency had published shortlisted candidates. He said, applicant should disregard any information that does not emanate or originate from the agency and should be dismiss as fake.

Recall in July 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recruitment for 5000 personnel into National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA to boost the Agency manpower

