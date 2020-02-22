Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nysc announces date for 2020 Batch ‘A’ Online Registration – The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Mobilization Exercise Timetable for 2020 Batch ‘A’ is out, Prospective corps members are advised to take note of the dates.

This is to inform 2020 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members that Online Registration commences on Thursday, 20th February and ends on Monday, 2nd March 2020.

Below is the full timetable for 2020 Batch ‘A’:

NYSC Mobilization Time-Table For 2020 Batch A

S/N Event Date 1 2019 Batch ‘C’ Post Mobilisation Workshop. 27th – 29th January 2020 2 2020 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop. 3rd – 7th Febuary 2020 3 Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 1st – 20th Febuary 2020 4 Submission of Senate/Academic Board Approved Results for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 10th – 24th Febuary 2020 5 Online Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates 20th Febuary – 2nd March 2020 6 Pre-Camp Physical Verification of Credentials of Foreign Trained Graduates 24th – 29th Febuary 2020 7 Entertainment of complaints from Prospective Corps Members by the state Deployment and Relocation officers and NYSC Help Lines/Desks officers. 14th – 29th Febuary 2020 8 Action by ICT Department 2nd – 6th March 2020 9 Notification and Printing of Call-up Letters by PCMs 6th – 10th March 2020 10 Online Printing of Deployment Disposition by Corps Producing Institutions/Delivery of manual Call-up letters to Institutions 6th – 10th March 2020 11 Commencement of 2020 Batch “A” Orientation Course

Tips To Guide Foreign Trained Graduates during Online Registration