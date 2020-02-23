Edo governorship election 2020: Obaseki vs Oshiomole, Edo State APC news – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19th 2020 for the governorship election in Edo state, this page will be updated daily with all the news relating to Oshiomole vs Obaseki and PDP vs APC including following all the intrigues of the campaign train.

Although the quarrel between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole began with the muscle flexing that preceded the primaries that threw up the party candidates in the 2019 general election, the real fight festered with the nocturnal inauguration of 10 members of state lawmakers, which saw the outing of 14 others even when later showed up to join others, they are yet to be inaugurated.

Today the controversy have metamorphosed into the battle of giant ego vs power tussle between the former comrades, this post will equally be updated with all the news coming out of Edo state, Oshiomole vs Obaseki which will no doubt shape the Edo State governorship election 2020.

Below are the top 10 trending news on Edo governorship election 2020, Obaseki vs Oshiomole as at today Friday 21st, 2020:

1) Edo APC: Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s loyalists square off in wait for Akande peace panel – Pending the visit of the Chief Bisi Akande-led National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the combatants in the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the party are sticking to their guns.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the possibility of the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State amid the political unrest that has engulfed the state since he fell out with his political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, who incidentally is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Against the backdrop of the political turmoil, the state chapter of the APC recently declared a one-day prayer and fasting for the return of peace ahead of the September governorship election.

This is coming as some powers-that-be in the state has vowed to give Obaseki a treatment akin to the one received by a former governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode from his political benefactor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

2) Edo Election: EU tasks politicians on restraint in quests for power – Mr Ketil Karlsen, European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, has urged politicians to show restraints in their quest for power.

Karlsen gave the advice on Thursday in Benin during a visit to Chief Dan Orbih, state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leaders of the party.

He also appealed for peace and non-violence in the forthcoming Edo governorship election, adding that the EU was also meeting with other political parties on the same message.

He advocated collaborative effort in order to amend the electoral law and pledged EU’s willingness to support the process.

He explained that the EU has over 3,000 projects across the Niger Delta and was partnering with Edo Government on many projects.

Karlsen also noted the role of the EU in the repatriation of youths trapped along illegal migrants routes and rehabilitating them to cut the illegal trade.

3) How Bayelsa verdict weighs against Oshiomhole as Edo guber race draws near – As Edo State 2020 governorship election draws nearer, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and across the country have continued to express worry over the chances of their party retaining power. One of their major concerns is the dimension to which the ongoing face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has gone.

With Bayelsa State already lost to the opposition due to the party’s inability to handle its affairs well under the watch of Oshiomhole, stakeholders’ fears for Edo have become palpable. Some stakeholders have called what happened in Bayelsa as an unforgivable act of impunity on the part of the party’s leadership led by Oshiomhole. This is more so after a similar incident cost the party Taraba State only last year.

4) Edo 2020: Ize-Inyamu speaks on consensus candidate for APC – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said it could be a welcome development for APC to have a consensus candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Mr Ize-Iyamu was a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Edo.

He recently decamped from PDP to APC, fueling suspicion that he may have the backing of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for the APC governorship ticket in the state.

“I am a team player. I think if we can get to a level we can actually engage ourselves, interface, and then come up with a consensus, it saves a lot of money, a lot of stress, a lot of bitterness, a lot of rivalry, you know, I will be fine,” Mr Ize-Iyamu said in a video posted recently on YouTube.

The politician said there is nothing wrong with APC having a consensus candidate for the election. He revealed that he and three others are holding talks in that regard.

5) Oshiomhole has not endorsed any governorship candidate ― Ize-Iyamu: ALL Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has stated that the National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has not endorsed any aspirant to succeed the incumbent governor of the State Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Ize-Iyamu said this while speaking with journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

He decried the high level of intolerance among some APC members especially against those who were not supporting the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki describing such action as ‘political immaturity’.

6) Edo PDP at the Crossroads Over Zoning – Adibe Emenyonu writes that the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State looks good to cause an upset in the governorship election in the state, if it manages critical decisions at its upcoming congress well

It is expected that with the bad blood and crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, its rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take the advantage to block all loopholes, emerge stronger and take over governance in the state.

Late last year, when the party caucus led by former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion hosted a meeting in his residence in Benin City, a statement emerged that the party agreed that positions; particularly the state chairmanship and governorship will not be zoned.

7) ‘All-knowing’ Oshiomhole destroying APC, says Muiz Banire – A former national legal adviser of Nigeria’s ruling party has accused the party’s chairman of ruining it and asked him to “step aside”

Muiz Banire said Adams Oshiomhole’s consolidation of powers in himself stifled due process and created room for an improper screening of party candidates in past elections.

“Lust as the national chairman was the chairman of the appeal body of the party for the complaints from primaries, he equally headed the appeal screening committee from which appeals arising from the screening exercises terminated,” Banire said in an opinion piece on Thursday.

8) Obaseki’s APC declares one-day prayer, fast for peace in Edo – THE faction of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki has called for one-day prayer and fast, for peace in the state and the country.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to Obaseki, Crusoe Osagie, quoted the State Publicity Secretary the faction recently appointed, Pastor Joseph Osagiede as saying that the prayer and fast will take place on Friday 21, 2020 from dawn till 12.00 noon.

The statement quoted Osagiede as saying that “This is to inform all members of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, well-wishers of our great party and friends of Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and Comrade Phillip Shaibu, that a one-day prayer and fast, has been fixed for this Friday, 21st of February, 2020.

9) Edo APC crisis: Federal High Court dismisses forgery suit against lawmaker-elect: The Federal High Court sitting in Benin city and presided over by Hon. Justice M G. Umar has dismissed a certificate forgery suit filed by Nosa Victor Omoregie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Both parties had contested the 9th March 2019 House of Assembly elections to represent Ovia North East Constituency I and Ugiagbe were declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Omoregie had approached the Federal High Court and had amongst other prayers urged the court to declare that the defendant was not qualified to contest the said election haven allegedly tendered a forged / fake West African Senior School Certificate to INEC and to ultimately declaring that he be sworn in being the first runner up in the election.

10) Edo 2020: Chief Judge transfers Edo APC chairman’s removal suit – THE Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin has re-assigned a suit involving Barrister Anselm Ojezua who is challenging his removal as the chairman, Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Although the new judge who would now sit on the matter has not been made public, the transfer of the suit which came up for hearing yesterday, was sequel to a petition by Col David Imuse (retd) who has assumed the acting chairman position of the party in the state in the Suit No B/177/os/19.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, Justice V.O. Oviawe told counsel to Ojezua, Ken Mozia SAN that there is a petition on the matter and that the file is with the Chief Judge of the state and advised the parties to agree on a date and appear before a new judge on the matter.