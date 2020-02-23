FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 – Requirements & online registration start Date

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FIRS RECRUITMENT

Vital points discussed in this article include the basic requirements, screening exercise and date, academic qualifications, necessary guidelines, and means of application for the 2020 Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recruitment.

ABOUT FIRS RECRUITMENT

The Federal Inland Revenue Service also known as FIRS is a prominent Federal Agency that was created in the year 1943. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as part of its consolidation strategies has decided to engage the services of early starters with integrity, desire and drive to win professionally, and to strengthen its workforce.

The Federal Inland Revenue also known as Tax, is a compulsory levy imposed on the income of Individuals, Corporate bodies and Government Agencies for the financing of Government expenditures and the development of the economy.

Vision Of The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The vision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service is “To deliver quality services to taxpayers in partnership with all stakeholders and make taxation the pivot of national development.”

Mission Of The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

​The mission of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is “To operate a transparent and an efficient tax system that optimizes tax revenue collection and voluntary compliance.”

Core Values Of The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

​​The core values of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are as follows;

Efficiency

Accuracy

Speed

Integrity

Transparency

Self-Discipline

Courage

Candor

Professionalism

Accountability

Competence and know-how

Continuous learning

Fairness

Respect for taxpayers, constituted authority and colleagues

Ownership & Collective Responsibility

Collaborative decision making

Information sharing

Partnering

Team spirit

FUNCTIONS OF FIRS

The functions of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are, but not limited to the following;

Appropriate Supervision of a number of Officers responsible for the assessment of small Companies, individual business concerns, trust and estates. Conducting major inquiries into the affairs of small Companies. Ensuring that there is a uniform application of Tax regulations, Tax laws and Information circulars. Following up cases that are in dispute, through the proper appeal procedures. Raising extra assessment while monitoring tax returns.

General Requirements For The Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS)

The points stated below, are the basic requirements, demanded by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2020 recruitment exercise.

The requirements for the 2020 Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recruitment include the following;

The requirements for the 2020 Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recruitment include the following;

Interested candidates should have commercial business knowledge, and the ability to interpret business numbers and strategies of profit derivation in tax accounting. Applicants should be highly organized, with strong interpersonal skills to support and represent the team where necessary, both externally and internally. Interested applicants must have a clear criminal record. Candidates interested in the Federal Inland Revenue Service should possess strong leadership and management skills. Applicants must be inherent citizens of Nigeria. The knowledge of businesses or industrial environments within which taxpayers operate is also important. Candidates must be completely healthy, and must not be physically challenged. The Ability to work as a regulator with the courage to ensure full compliance with laws. Candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills have an edge. Candidates must be certified by the Government Medical Officer, to prove that they are physically fit, mentally and psychologically balanced to participate in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) 2020 recruitment exercise. Strong team spirit and excellent analytical skills. Applicants must be creative, innovative and willing to adapt to new ideas and environment. Quality knowledge of the Nigerian Tax Laws, in addition to the appreciation of their application and understanding of the regulatory framework within which the FIRS operates; Candidate that are experts in basic computer applications have an edge. Basic computer applications include; Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Access, Web applications and the use of other relevant applications. A successful track record of consistent personal achievement and a desire to learn and improve.

Academic Qualifications Needed For Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Recruitment

Applicants interested in the 2020 Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recruitment, are to note the following qualifications listed below.

A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Geology, Accounting, Statistics, Law, Banking & Finance, Engineering, Economics, Computer Science or other relevant discipline in the quantitative field. General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Advanced Level), with credit passes in at least two (2) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting, or credit passes in at least three (3) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings. A Higher National Diploma in Computer Science, Accounting, Engineering, Economics, Banking & Finance, Geology, Statistics, or other relevant discipline in the quantitative field. National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University. National Examination Council (NECO) Certificate, or a General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Ordinary Level), with credit passes in at least four (4) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting or credit passes in at least five (5) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings. A West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with credit passes in not less than three (3) subjects including English, obtained at one sitting. A National Diploma (ND) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

