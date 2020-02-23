Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FIRS Recruitment 2020 Portal Updates, Requirements, Application Form – FIRS Recruitment 2020 updates as on 23rd February, 2020: This is a dedicated page for candidates who interested to get job updates about Federal Inland Revenue Service Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!

Current Status: Updates up to 23rd February, 2020: Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has not started new recruitment 2020 project.

News of Federal Inland Revenue Service recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.

We have prepared this page to protect you from fake FIRS recruitment 2020/2021 news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

FIRS Recruitment 2020 Current Status

Currently there are no vacancies available. You will therefore not be able to submit your CV.

Official Portal: www.firs.gov.ng

General Requirements

For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;

A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Economics, Banking & Finance, Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Accounting, Geology, or other relevant discipline in regards to the field.

Or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting, Economics, Banking & Finance, Engineering, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science or other relevant discipline in regards to the field.

Literacy in computer operation with good knowledge of Microsoft Office Suit, Web Applications, Spreadsheet and the use of relevant system applications for efficient delivery of services.

Good knowledge of the Nigeria Tax Laws and appreciation of their application and understanding of the regulatory framework within which the FIRS operates;

Experience in applications of tax laws and enforcement of tax laws.

Efficiency in accountability and good knowledge of taxation principles and laws.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.

Job Description

Creating added examining while assessing tax returns.

Ensuring and enforcing the uniform application of Tax Laws, Tax Regulations and Information circulars to all affected and relevant taxpayers.

Monitoring some Officers in charge of assessing small companies; individual business concerns; partnerships; estates and trust.

Carrying out an investigation into the finances of small companies.

Following up cases of finance discrepancies in companies through the appeal procedures.

The candidate should possess excellent organization and interpersonal skills.

Excellent business acumen and proficient revenue sourcing skills in tax accounting.

Target driven and can function effectively with less supervision. A member of a relevant professional institution is an advantage.

Scam Alert Warning

Official website for recruitment exercise is http://www.firs.gov.ng

Any web address apart from the one above should be considered as not genuine.

Application forms for recruitment is free. Applicants are not to pay money for registration and application process.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted through mail @FIRS.gov.ng and any other format is not real, hence invalid.

How to Apply

How to Apply for FIRS Job Recruitment

Visit the official FIRS recruitment portal 2020/2021 www.firs.gov.ng

Check the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Job vacancies

Click on available position

Fill your credentials in form and register with portal

Activate your account

Fill application form

Apply as per guidelines

Firs Salary

The entry-level is based on level 7 and its salary at FIRS ranges from 80,000 to 100,000 per month.

Based on the information gotten from workforgov.ng, the yearly salary of a FIRS staff might be up to N1,247,854. This implies that the yearly payment of a new entry (level 7) might be up to N1,073,217. That is, a level 7 officer can earn N89,434 every month. This amount excludes the special allowances and bonuses that are enjoyed by the tax officers.This compressional and allowance may result from officers’ position and duration of service among other parameters.

The payment of one FIRS officer is up to N183,000 according to glassdoor.

