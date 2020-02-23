Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu says he’s not dead (Photos)

February 23, 2020

Chiwetalu Agu debunks death rumour, says he’s hale and hearty – Nollywood legend, Chiwetalu Agu has debunked rumours trending on social media that he is critically sick and needs financial assistance to get treatment.

Chiwetalu Agu on Saturday confirmed on his Instagram page that he is hale and hearty, urging his fans to disregard foolish posts on Facebook requesting money on his behalf.

Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition, I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK.

Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu”

Movie producer, Mike Nliam also took to his Facebook to confirm that Agu is alive and is not soliciting for money.

Nliam described the 63-year-old as a “gifted legendary who probably holds the world record in awards, honours and recognition.”

“My good friend and big brother Chiwetalu Agu said I should tell you to disregard the wicked rumour that has gone viral about his demise…,” he wrote.

