WAEC Timetable for School Candidates (May/June Examinations) 2020/2021 – Are you preparing to write the 2020/2021 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates? If yes, we are delighted to inform you that the timetable for the exam has been official released and we have published the 2020WAEC timetable below for Nigerian candidates. However, the general subjects are applicable to The Gambia, Liberia, Ghana and Sierra-Leone candidates.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) 2020 timetable for the May/June examinations (for school candidates) is out. The WASSCE timetable is extremely important for candidates to become well-prepared in advance for the exams.

WAEC Exam Date:

According to the timetable, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020, will commence on 30th March, 2020 and will end on 12th June, 2020.

WAEC Timetable for May/June

We are delighted to furnish you with the WAEC 2020 Timetable that will assist you with your study for the 2020 WASSCE for school candidates that will commence on the 30th March, 2020.

Note to Mobile users: Scroll to the side to view all the contents in the table below:

DATE PAPER CODE SUBJECT PAPER DURATION TIME Monday, 30th March 2020 to Thursday, 2nd April 2020 (1st and 2nd Project Work Options) SC7073 Basketry 3 (Project Work)* 6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council. SC7083 Ceramics 3 (Project Work)* SC7103 Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)* SC7113 Jewellery 3 (Project Work)* SC7123 Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)* SC7133 Picture Making 3 (Project Work)* SC7143 Sculpture 3 (Project Work)* SC7153 Textiles 3 (Project Work)* Monday, 6thApril, 2020 SC6073 Metalwork 3 (Practical) 3hrs 10mins 8:30 am. – 11:40 am (1st Set) SC6073 Metalwork 3 (Practical) 3hrs10mins 12:00 noon. – 3:10 pm (2nd Set) SC7023 Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session 1hr 1:00 pm. – 2:00 pm Tuesday, 7th April 2020 to Friday, 10thApril 2020 SC3013 Arabic 3 (Oral) 15mins Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council. SC3043 French 3 (Oral) 40mins SC7013 Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical) 2hrs 30mins SC7023 Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) 3hrs SC7054 Music 3B (Performance Test) 30mins Tuesday, 14th April 2020 SC6013 Applied Electricity 3 (Practical) 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am (1st Set) SC6013 Applied Electricity 3 (Practical) 3hrs 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set) Wednesday, 15th April, 2020 SC5153 Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5153 Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC6042 Building Construction 2 (Essay) 1hr 45mins 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC6041 Building Construction 1 (Objective) 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm SC5132 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC5131 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1(Objective)* 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Thursday, 16th April 2020 SC1022 Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay) 2hrs 10mins 8:30 am – 10:40 am SC1021 Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective) 50mins 10:40 am – 11:30 am SC6093 Woodwork 3 (Practical) 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am (1st Set) SC6093 Woodwork 3 (Practical) 3hrs 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set) SC5152 Fisheries (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) * 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC5151 Fisheries (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)* 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday, 21st April 2020 SC3023/A English Language 3 (Oral)*/*** 45mins 8:30 am – 9:15 am (1st Set) SC3023/A English Language 3 (Oral)*/*** 45mins 9:40 am – 10:25 am (2nd Set) Wednesday, 22nd April 2020 SC7102 Graphic Design 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7101 Graphic Design 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC6053 Electronics 3 (Practical) 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30am (1st Set) SC6053 Electronics 3 (Practical) 3hrs 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set) SC2043 Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography) 1hr 50mins 1:00pm – 2:50pm Thursday, 23rd April 2020 SC6072 Metalwork 2 (Essay) 1hr 30mins 8:30 am – 10:00 am SC6071 Metalwork 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:00 am – 11:00 am SC7072 Basketry 2 ( (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7071 Basketry 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20am SC5142 Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC5141 Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective)* 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC6052 Electronics 2 (Essay) 1hr 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm SC6051 Electronics 1 (Objective) 1hr 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Friday, 24thApril 2020 SC5042 Biology 2 (Essay) 1hr 40mins 8:30 am – 10:10 am SC5041 Biology 1 (Objective) 50mins 10:10 am – 11:00 am SC7053 Music 3A (Aural) 45mins 12:00 noon. – 12:45 pm Monday, 27th April, 2020 SC6232 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC6231 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective)* 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am Tuesday, 28th April 2020 SC6033 Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC6033 Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical) 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet) SC7142 Sculpture 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7141 Sculpture 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC6092 Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design) 2hrs 20mins 1:00 pm – 3:20 pm SC6091 Woodwork 1 (Objective) 40mins 3:20 pm – 4:00 pm Thursday, 30th April 2020 SC5123/A Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 45mins 8:30 am – 11:15 am(1st Set) SC5123/A Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 45mins 11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2nd Set) SC2072 History 2 (Essay) 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC2071 History 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, 1st May 2020 SC2102 Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) 1hr 15mins 8:30 am – 9:45 am SC2101 Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) 1hr 9:45 am – 10:45 am SC5143 Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical)* Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5143 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC7132 Picture Making 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC7131 Picture Making 1 (Objective)* 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm Monday, 4thMay 2020 SC5053/A Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5053/A Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC7052 Music 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7051 Music 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC6032 Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay) 1hr 30mins 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm SC6031 Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday, 5th May 2020 SC4012 Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) 2hrs 30mins 8:30 am – 11:00 am SC4011 Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) 1hr 30mins 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Wednesday, 6th May 2020 SC5122 Physics 2 (Essay) 1hr 30mins 8:30 am – 10.00 am SC5121 Physics 1 (Objective) 1hr 15mins 10:00 am – 11:15 am SC7082 Ceramics 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 1:00 pm. – 3:00 pm SC7081 Ceramics 1 (Objective)* 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm SC5162 Forestry 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC5161 Forestry 1 (Objective)* 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Thursday, 7th May 2020 SC3022 English Language 2(Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC3021 English Language 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am Friday, 8thMay 2020 SC2042 Geography 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC2041 Geography 1(Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC7152 Textiles 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7151 Textiles 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC5163 Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5163 Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) Monday, 11th May 2020 SC7022 Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay) 1hr 15mins 8:30 am – 9:45 am SC7021 Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) 1hr 9:45 am – 10:45 am SC3161 Dagaare (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3171 Dagbani (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3181 Dangme (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3191 Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3201 Fante (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3211 Ga (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3221 Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3231 Kasem (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3241 Nzema (Elective) 1 (Essay) 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3251 Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC3261 Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am Monday, 11th May 2020 SC1042 Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) 2hrs 30mins 8:30 am – 11:00 am SC1041 Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) 1hr 11:00 am – 12:00 noon SC3162 Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3172 Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3182 Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3192 Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3202 Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay) 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3212 Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3222 Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3232 Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3242 Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3252 Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC3262 Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm Tuesday, 12th May, 2020 SC5123/B Physics 3 (Practical) ( Alternative B) 2hrs 45mins 8:30 am – 11:15 am (1st Set) SC5123/B Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) 2hrs 45mins 11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2ndSet) SC7092 General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay)* 1hr 30mins 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm SC7091 General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective)* 50mins 2:30 pm – 3:20 pm Wednesday, 13th May 2020 SC5043/A Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5043/A Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC2103 Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry) 2hrs 30mins 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm Thursday, 14th May 2020 SC4022 General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay) 2hrs 30mins 8:30 am – 11:00 am SC4021 General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective) 1hr 30mins 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Friday, 15thMay, 2020 SC2032 Economics 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC2031 Economics 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC6012 Applied Electricity 2 (Essay) 1hr 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC6011 Applied Electricity 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Monday, 18th May 2020 SC2022 Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC2021 Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC2082 Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC2081 Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC5052 Chemistry 2 (Essay) 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC5051 Chemistry 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Tuesday, 19th May 2020 SC2052 Government 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am. – 10:30 am SC2051 Government 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC5053/B Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) 2hrs 8:30 am. – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5053/B Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC7094 General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design)* 3hrs 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Wednesday, 20th May 2020 SC5172 Integrated Science 2 (Essay)* 1hr 30mins 8:30 am – 10:00 am SC5171 Integrated Science 1 (Objective)* 1hr 10:00 am – 11:00 am SC5173 Integrated Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)* 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Thursday, 21st May 2020 SC1012 Business Management 2 (Essay) 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC1011 Business Management 1 (Objective) 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC5123/C Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C)* 2hrs 45mins 8:30 am – 11:15 am (1st Set) SC5123/C Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C)* 2hrs 45mins 11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2nd Set) Friday, 22nd May 2020 SC7093 General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting)* 3hrs 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC5053/C Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) * 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5053/C Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) * 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) SC6043 Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay) 2hrs 30mins 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Tuesday, 26th May 2020 to Monday, 1st June, 2020 (3rd Project Work Option) SC7073 Basketry 3 (Project Work)* 6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council. SC7083 Ceramics 3 (Project Work)* SC7103 Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)* SC7113 Jewellery 3 (Project Work)* SC7123 Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)* SC7133 Picture Making 3 (Project Work)* SC7143 Sculpture 3 (Project Work)* SC7153 Textiles 3 (Project Work)* Tuesday, 2nd May 2020 SC6083 Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing) 2hrs 45mins 8:30 am – 11:15 am SC5072 General Agriculture 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC5071 General Agriculture 1 (Objective)* 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC6082 Technical Drawing 2 (Essay) 1hr 45mins 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm SC6081 Technical Drawing 1 (Objective) 1hr 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm Wednesday, 3rd June 2020 SC7122 Leatherwork 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7121 Leatherwork 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC7042 Management-In-Living 2 (Essay)*/*** 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7041 Management-In-Living 1 (Objective)*/*** 1hr 10:30 am – 11:30 am SC7043 Management-In-Living 3 (Test of Practical Work) */*** 1hr 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Thursday, 4th June 2020 SC1071 Typewriting 2hrs 40mins 8:30 am – 11:10 am (1st Set) SC1071 Typewriting 2hrs 40mins 11:30 am – 2:10 pm (2nd Set) SC3012 Arabic 2 (Essay) 2hrs 50mins 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC3011 Arabic 1 (Objective) 3:00 pm – 3:50 pm SC1052 Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) 2hrs 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm SC1051 Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, 5th June 2020 SC3042 French 2 (Essay) 1hr 15mins 8:30 am – 9:45 am SC3041 French 1 (Objective) 1hr 9:45 am – 10:45 am SC7012 Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay) 1hrs 30mins 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm SC7011 Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective) 1hr 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm Monday, 8th June 2020 SC5133 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5133 Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set) Tuesday, 9th June 2020 SC2142 Social Studies 2 (Essay)* 3hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 11:30 am SC2141 Social Studies 1 (Objective)* 1:00 pm – 1.50 pm Thursday, 11th June 2020 SC7112 Jewellery 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 50mins 8:30 am – 10:30 am SC7111 Jewellery 1 (Objective)* 10:30 am – 11:20 am SC2152 West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay)* 2hrs 10mins 8:30 am – 10:40 am SC2151 West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective)* 50mins 10:40 am – 11:30 am SC5073 General Agriculture 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set) SC5073 General Agriculture 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet) Friday, 12thJune 2020 SC6233 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 8:30 am – 10:30 am (1stSet) SC6233 Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)* 2hrs 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet)

Important Notes: