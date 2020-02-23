WAEC Timetable for School Candidates (May/June Examinations) 2020/2021 – Are you preparing to write the 2020/2021 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates? If yes, we are delighted to inform you that the timetable for the exam has been official released and we have published the 2020WAEC timetable below for Nigerian candidates. However, the general subjects are applicable to The Gambia, Liberia, Ghana and Sierra-Leone candidates.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) 2020 timetable for the May/June examinations (for school candidates) is out. The WASSCE timetable is extremely important for candidates to become well-prepared in advance for the exams.
WAEC Exam Date:
According to the timetable, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2020, will commence on 30th March, 2020 and will end on 12th June, 2020.
WAEC Timetable for May/June
We are delighted to furnish you with the WAEC 2020 Timetable that will assist you with your study for the 2020 WASSCE for school candidates that will commence on the 30th March, 2020.
Note to Mobile users: Scroll to the side to view all the contents in the table below:
|DATE
|PAPER CODE
|SUBJECT PAPER
|DURATION
|TIME
|Monday, 30th March 2020 to Thursday, 2nd April 2020 (1st and 2nd Project Work Options)
|SC7073
|Basketry 3 (Project Work)*
|6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper
|Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council.
|SC7083
|Ceramics 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7103
|Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7113
|Jewellery 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7123
|Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7133
|Picture Making 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7143
|Sculpture 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7153
|Textiles 3 (Project Work)*
|Monday, 6thApril, 2020
|SC6073
|Metalwork 3 (Practical)
|3hrs 10mins
|8:30 am. – 11:40 am (1st Set)
|SC6073
|Metalwork 3 (Practical)
|3hrs10mins
|12:00 noon. – 3:10 pm (2nd Set)
|SC7023
|Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session
|1hr
|1:00 pm. – 2:00 pm
|Tuesday, 7th April 2020 to Friday, 10thApril 2020
|SC3013
|Arabic 3 (Oral)
|15mins
|Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council.
|SC3043
|French 3 (Oral)
|40mins
|SC7013
|Clothing and Textiles 3 (Practical)
|2hrs 30mins
|SC7023
|Foods and Nutrition 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|SC7054
|Music 3B (Performance Test)
|30mins
|Tuesday, 14th April 2020
|SC6013
|Applied Electricity 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am (1st Set)
|SC6013
|Applied Electricity 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set)
|Wednesday, 15th April, 2020
|SC5153
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5153
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC6042
|Building Construction 2 (Essay)
|1hr 45mins
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC6041
|Building Construction 1 (Objective)
|3:00 pm – 3:45 pm
|SC5132
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC5131
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 1(Objective)*
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Thursday, 16th April 2020
|SC1022
|Clerical Office Duties 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 10mins
|8:30 am – 10:40 am
|SC1021
|Clerical Office Duties 1 (Objective)
|50mins
|10:40 am – 11:30 am
|SC6093
|Woodwork 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am (1st Set)
|SC6093
|Woodwork 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC5152
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 2 (Essay) *
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC5151
|Fisheries (Alternative A) 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Tuesday, 21st April 2020
|SC3023/A
|English Language 3 (Oral)*/***
|45mins
|8:30 am – 9:15 am (1st Set)
|SC3023/A
|English Language 3 (Oral)*/***
|45mins
|9:40 am – 10:25 am (2nd Set)
|Wednesday, 22nd April 2020
|SC7102
|Graphic Design 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7101
|Graphic Design 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC6053
|Electronics 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30am (1st Set)
|SC6053
|Electronics 3 (Practical)
|3hrs
|12:00 noon – 3:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC2043
|Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography)
|1hr 50mins
|1:00pm – 2:50pm
|Thursday, 23rd April 2020
|SC6072
|Metalwork 2 (Essay)
|1hr 30mins
|8:30 am – 10:00 am
|SC6071
|Metalwork 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:00 am – 11:00 am
|SC7072
|Basketry 2 ( (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7071
|Basketry 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20am
|SC5142
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC5141
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC6052
|Electronics 2 (Essay)
|1hr
|1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
|SC6051
|Electronics 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Friday, 24thApril 2020
|SC5042
|Biology 2 (Essay)
|1hr 40mins
|8:30 am – 10:10 am
|SC5041
|Biology 1 (Objective)
|50mins
|10:10 am – 11:00 am
|SC7053
|Music 3A (Aural)
|45mins
|12:00 noon. – 12:45 pm
|Monday, 27th April, 2020
|SC6232
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC6231
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|Tuesday, 28th April 2020
|SC6033
|Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC6033
|Auto Mechanics 3 (Practical)
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet)
|SC7142
|Sculpture 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7141
|Sculpture 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC6092
|Woodwork 2 (Essay and Design)
|2hrs 20mins
|1:00 pm – 3:20 pm
|SC6091
|Woodwork 1 (Objective)
|40mins
|3:20 pm – 4:00 pm
|Thursday, 30th April 2020
|SC5123/A
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs 45mins
|8:30 am – 11:15 am(1st Set)
|SC5123/A
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs 45mins
|11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2nd Set)
|SC2072
|History 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC2071
|History 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Friday, 1st May 2020
|SC2102
|Literature-In-English 2 (Prose)
|1hr 15mins
|8:30 am – 9:45 am
|SC2101
|Literature-In-English 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|9:45 am – 10:45 am
|SC5143
|Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical)* Crop Husbandry and Horticulture 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5143
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC7132
|Picture Making 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC7131
|Picture Making 1 (Objective)*
|3:00 pm – 3:50 pm
|Monday, 4thMay 2020
|SC5053/A
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5053/A
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC7052
|Music 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7051
|Music 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC6032
|Auto Mechanics 2 (Essay)
|1hr 30mins
|1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC6031
|Auto Mechanics 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Tuesday, 5th May 2020
|SC4012
|Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 30mins
|8:30 am – 11:00 am
|SC4011
|Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective)
|1hr 30mins
|2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
|Wednesday, 6th May 2020
|SC5122
|Physics 2 (Essay)
|1hr 30mins
|8:30 am – 10.00 am
|SC5121
|Physics 1 (Objective)
|1hr 15mins
|10:00 am – 11:15 am
|SC7082
|Ceramics 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|1:00 pm. – 3:00 pm
|SC7081
|Ceramics 1 (Objective)*
|3:00 pm – 3:50 pm
|SC5162
|Forestry 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC5161
|Forestry 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Thursday, 7th May 2020
|SC3022
|English Language 2(Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC3021
|English Language 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|Friday, 8thMay 2020
|SC2042
|Geography 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC2041
|Geography 1(Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC7152
|Textiles 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7151
|Textiles 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC5163
|Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5163
|Forestry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|Monday, 11th May 2020
|SC7022
|Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay)
|1hr 15mins
|8:30 am – 9:45 am
|SC7021
|Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|9:45 am – 10:45 am
|SC3161
|Dagaare (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3171
|Dagbani (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3181
|Dangme (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3191
|Ewe (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3201
|Fante (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3211
|Ga (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3221
|Gonja (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3231
|Kasem (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3241
|Nzema (Elective) 1 (Essay)
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3251
|Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC3261
|Twi (Asante) (Elective) 1 (Essay)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|Monday, 11th May 2020
|SC1042
|Financial Accounting 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 30mins
|8:30 am – 11:00 am
|SC1041
|Financial Accounting 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|11:00 am – 12:00 noon
|SC3162
|Dagaare (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3172
|Dagbani (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3182
|Dangme (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3192
|Ewe (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3202
|Fante (Elective) 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3212
|Ga (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3222
|Gonja (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3232
|Kasem (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3242
|Nzema (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3252
|Twi (Akuapem) (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC3262
|Twi (Asante) (Elective) 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|Tuesday, 12th May, 2020
|SC5123/B
|Physics 3 (Practical) ( Alternative B)
|2hrs 45mins
|8:30 am – 11:15 am (1st Set)
|SC5123/B
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)
|2hrs 45mins
|11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2ndSet)
|SC7092
|General Knowledge in Art 2 (Essay)*
|1hr 30mins
|1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
|SC7091
|General Knowledge in Art 1 (Objective)*
|50mins
|2:30 pm – 3:20 pm
|Wednesday, 13th May 2020
|SC5043/A
|Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5043/A
|Biology 3 (Practical) (Alternative A)
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC2103
|Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry)
|2hrs 30mins
|1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|Thursday, 14th May 2020
|SC4022
|General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 30mins
|8:30 am – 11:00 am
|SC4021
|General Mathematics/Mathematics (Core) 1 (Objective)
|1hr 30mins
|2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|Friday, 15thMay, 2020
|SC2032
|Economics 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC2031
|Economics 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC6012
|Applied Electricity 2 (Essay)
|1hr
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC6011
|Applied Electricity 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Monday, 18th May 2020
|SC2022
|Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC2021
|Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC2082
|Islamic Studies 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC2081
|Islamic Studies 1 (Objective)
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC5052
|Chemistry 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC5051
|Chemistry 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Tuesday, 19th May 2020
|SC2052
|Government 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am. – 10:30 am
|SC2051
|Government 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC5053/B
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)
|2hrs
|8:30 am. – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5053/B
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B)
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC7094
|General Knowledge in Art 3B (Lettering and Design)*
|3hrs
|1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Wednesday, 20th May 2020
|SC5172
|Integrated Science 2 (Essay)*
|1hr 30mins
|8:30 am – 10:00 am
|SC5171
|Integrated Science 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|10:00 am – 11:00 am
|SC5173
|Integrated Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work)*
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Thursday, 21st May 2020
|SC1012
|Business Management 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC1011
|Business Management 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC5123/C
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C)*
|2hrs 45mins
|8:30 am – 11:15 am (1st Set)
|SC5123/C
|Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative C)*
|2hrs 45mins
|11:40 am – 2:25 pm (2nd Set)
|Friday, 22nd May 2020
|SC7093
|General Knowledge in Art 3A (Drawing and Painting)*
|3hrs
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC5053/C
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5053/C
|Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative C) *
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|SC6043
|Building Construction 3 (Building Drawing and Essay)
|2hrs 30mins
|2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
|Tuesday, 26th May 2020 to Monday, 1st June, 2020 (3rd Project Work Option)
|SC7073
|Basketry 3 (Project Work)*
|6 hours a day for 5 days for each paper
|Date and time for each paper will be arranged by the Council.
|SC7083
|Ceramics 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7103
|Graphic Design 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7113
|Jewellery 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7123
|Leatherwork 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7133
|Picture Making 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7143
|Sculpture 3 (Project Work)*
|SC7153
|Textiles 3 (Project Work)*
|Tuesday, 2nd May 2020
|SC6083
|Technical Drawing 3 (Sketches, Building and Mechanical Drawing)
|2hrs 45mins
|8:30 am – 11:15 am
|SC5072
|General Agriculture 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC5071
|General Agriculture 1 (Objective)*
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC6082
|Technical Drawing 2 (Essay)
|1hr 45mins
|1:00 pm – 2:45 pm
|SC6081
|Technical Drawing 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|2:45 pm – 3:45 pm
|Wednesday, 3rd June 2020
|SC7122
|Leatherwork 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7121
|Leatherwork 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC7042
|Management-In-Living 2 (Essay)*/***
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7041
|Management-In-Living 1 (Objective)*/***
|1hr
|10:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC7043
|Management-In-Living 3 (Test of Practical Work) */***
|1hr
|2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|Thursday, 4th June 2020
|SC1071
|Typewriting
|2hrs 40mins
|8:30 am – 11:10 am (1st Set)
|SC1071
|Typewriting
|2hrs 40mins
|11:30 am – 2:10 pm (2nd Set)
|SC3012
|Arabic 2 (Essay)
|2hrs 50mins
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC3011
|Arabic 1 (Objective)
|3:00 pm – 3:50 pm
|SC1052
|Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay)
|2hrs
|1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
|SC1051
|Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|Friday, 5th June 2020
|SC3042
|French 2 (Essay)
|1hr 15mins
|8:30 am – 9:45 am
|SC3041
|French 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|9:45 am – 10:45 am
|SC7012
|Clothing and Textiles 2 (Essay)
|1hrs 30mins
|2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
|SC7011
|Clothing and Textiles 1 (Objective)
|1hr
|3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
|Monday, 8th June 2020
|SC5133
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5133
|Animal Husbandry (Alternative A) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2nd Set)
|Tuesday, 9th June 2020
|SC2142
|Social Studies 2 (Essay)*
|3hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 11:30 am
|SC2141
|Social Studies 1 (Objective)*
|1:00 pm – 1.50 pm
|Thursday, 11th June 2020
|SC7112
|Jewellery 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 50mins
|8:30 am – 10:30 am
|SC7111
|Jewellery 1 (Objective)*
|10:30 am – 11:20 am
|SC2152
|West African Traditional Religion 2 (Essay)*
|2hrs 10mins
|8:30 am – 10:40 am
|SC2151
|West African Traditional Religion 1 (Objective)*
|50mins
|10:40 am – 11:30 am
|SC5073
|General Agriculture 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1st Set)
|SC5073
|General Agriculture 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet)
|Friday, 12thJune 2020
|SC6233
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|8:30 am – 10:30 am (1stSet)
|SC6233
|Information and Communication Technology (Elective) 3 (Practical)*
|2hrs
|11:00 am – 1:00 pm (2ndSet)
Important Notes:
- Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable: Where the duration indicated on the question paper differs from that on the timetable, the one on the question paper should be followed.
- Question Papers to be Given Out in Advance of the Dates They Are to be Taken
- General Knowledge-In-Art Paper 3 : The question paper for General Knowledge-In-Art 3will be given to candidates two weeks before the paper is due to be taken.
- Project Work Papers: The question papers for project work for Basketry, Graphic Design, Leatherwork, Ceramics, Sculpture, Picture Making, Textiles, Jewellery, Painting& Decorating, Dyeing & Bleaching and Leather Goods Manufacturing& Repair will be forwarded to candidates two weeks in advance of the examination. The exact date for the delivery of question papers to candidates will be communicated to them through their schools.
- Extra Time for Blind and Deaf Candidates: Blind and deaf candidates should be allowed one and half times the time allotted to other candidates.
Thanks for sharing this timetable at least I will start preparing for my upcoming Waec exam without hassle.
If you have any issues in your result call the office for correction 09039478952,be very fast in all what you have to do.
what about trade subjects like tourism?
god punish u