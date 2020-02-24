Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ultimate love nomination: How Love Guests nominated each other as couples – The Ultimate Love Guests now playing the game as couples had their first ever nomination session today, Sunday, February 23 during the live show.

And each couple was mandated to nominated two couples who they want up for eviction on the next live show.

After all the couples were taken to the nomination auditorium, they were given marker and paper to ink down two couples of their choice.

Here's how our #UltimateLoveNG Couples chose tonight This leaves #Chivia & #Jeriton with the most Nominations. (5 EACH) with Presh David trailing them (4 Nominations) Lines open this Tuesday at 8PM. Stay tuned for more details on voting after Aunty's visit tonight. pic.twitter.com/44xwNeyALY — Ultimate Love (@ultimateloveng) February 23, 2020

Chivia couple (Chiddy Bankz and Sylvia) and Jeriton couple (Jerry and Meriton) got the most nomination, that’s 5. While PreshDavid (Presh Talker and David) received 4 nominations.

Below is the outcome of the nomination according to each couples.