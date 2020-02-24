Ultimate love nomination: How Love Guests nominated each other as couples

February 24, 2020

Ultimate love nomination: How Love Guests nominated each other as couples – The Ultimate Love Guests now playing the game as couples had their first ever nomination session today, Sunday, February 23 during the live show.

And each couple was mandated to nominated two couples who they want up for eviction on the next live show.

After all the couples were taken to the nomination auditorium, they were given marker and paper to ink down two couples of their choice.

Chivia couple (Chiddy Bankz and Sylvia) and Jeriton couple (Jerry and Meriton) got the most nomination, that’s 5. While PreshDavid (Presh Talker and David) received 4 nominations.

Below is the outcome of the nomination according to each couples.

  1. PreshDavidcouple nominated ObiEbi and Chivia couples
  2. JayKechcouple nominated Chivia and Jeriton couples.
  3. Jeritoncouple nominated Micherry and Iykeresa couples
  4. Bolarcouple nominated PreshDavid and ObiEbi couples
  5. Jelocouple nominated ObiEbi and Micherry couples.
  6. ObiEbinominated PreshDavid and DoubleChris couples.
  7. Iykeresacouple nominated Chivia and Jeriton couples
  8. Chiviacouple nominated Jeriton and PreshDavid couples
  9. Micherrycouple nominated Chivia and Jeriton couples
  10. Roksiecouple nominated PreshDavid and Jeriton couples
  11. DoubleChriscouple nominated Chivia and Iykeresa couples
