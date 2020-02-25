Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

INEC Recruitment 2020 Application Portal And Guideline For Application – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the electoral body which was set up to oversee elections in Nigeria. The functions of INEC include (but are not limited to);

Organize and supervise all elections for the following offices– President and Vice-President, Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state.

Register political and monitor the organization and operation of the political parties, including their finances; conventions, congresses and party primaries.

Arrange and conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote and prepare, maintain and revise the register of voters for the purpose of any election under this constitution;

Conduct voter and civic education by Promoting knowledge of sound democratic election processes.

The major mission of INEC is to serve as an independent and effective Election Management Body committed to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria; with a Vision to be one of the best Election Management Bodies in the world that meets the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

INEC recruits staff yearly to fill up vacant positions and during the process state diverse requirements with which their candidates must possess. These requirements are what we will put forth to you in this article and form availability and where to get it will also be stated. Please Note that the recruitment guidelines, qualifications, requirements and other relevant updates will be uploaded here free.

A lot recently, requests have been popping in from people on our diverse social platforms with reference to the availability of INEC Recruitment form. Questions we received are listed below and will be answered correctly through this post. You can also check each of the questions one by one for clarity purpose.

Four things you must have before application on INEC Recruitment portal

1) NCE or ND Certificate with 2 years post qualification cognate experience ( For Executive Officer’s category).

2) HND or BSC Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Admin Officer category).

3) Master’s Certificate and NYSC exception or discharge letter (For the Professional category).

4) Age: According to information gathered, if you are above 35 years, you cannot apply for the entry-level. If you are above 45, you cannot apply for the Professional Category.

Please pay attention to the above list, if you discover you have none of the things on the list, it will be better not to apply for the job at all depending on the category you will be applying for.

Available Vacancies for INEC recruitment 2020:

Executive Officer (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 07

Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

Professional / Experienced Hire – Grade Level 09 -14

How to apply:

Interested and qualified candidates should Visit http://www.inecrecruitment.com/ to apply now

Note