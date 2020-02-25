Latest update on INEC Recruitment 2020 portal (Screenshots)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Latest update on INEC Recruitment portal 2020 (Screenshots) – The independent national electoral commission (INEC) has created a new sub-domain for the ongoing 2020 massive recruitment, according to the advertised vacancies the application portal was stated as www.inecrecruitment.com but when our reporter visited the portal recently it now redirects to https://applicants.inecrecruitment.com/.

It is also observed that there is an Important Notice for applicants who indicated interest between 10-15th February as can be seen below:

If you already signified your interest by filling a form on inecrecruitment.com from 10th to 15th February 2020, check your email for instructions on how to finish up the process you have started. It contains a password to log in. Check your Inbox and Spam Folder. If you cannot find it, you can reset your password.

But many applicants have not gotten any email from the INEC recruitment team and some are complaining that Employment in Nigeria is usually a scam especially when it involves a Federal Government job.

“There had been several backlash on how the Government do employ people in Nigeria, some claims it’s purely who you know and not what you know”, an anonymous applicant who spoke to our reporter alleged.

The latest about this employment scam is on the Independent National Electoral Commission recruitment that open portal for application on 10th of February 2020.

Now the tricky part according to their website is that those who show interest within the 10-15th of February should check their mail for instructions on how to continue and the completion of the application will end by March 1.

Now the issue is how many got the alleged message, during the course of this I asked several people, but none got the message even in their spam box and you can’t reapply again.

If you know that you apply and you get this message please indicate in the comment section.

INEC gave the following requirements for applicants: