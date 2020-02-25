Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

1) Insecurity: Biafra group rejects community policing, faults Southeast governors – Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has rejected a community policing format proposed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP for the Southeast region.

The BNYL also faulted Southeast leaders for accepting the idea.

National leader of the group, Princewill Chimezie Richard while addressing reporters in Owerri, Imo State capital on Saturday, said that any security still controlled by the Federal government ends in futility.

He lamented decision of the Southeast governors to sideline Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Pan Igbo organizations who have rejected the proposed community policing.

He said the leadership of Igboland and other areas in the east rest with these social-cultural organizations and not the political leaders

2) Killings: We’ll give herdsmen bloodiest retaliation – Biafra group vows: The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has condemned the recent killing of seven villagers in Delta State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, vowing to retaliate.

Recall that the corpses of eight farmers, reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, last Friday were recently exhumed by a search team made up of police personnel and representatives of the community for investigation.

Two of the corpses were exhumed on Sunday, while six others were exhumed on Monday afternoon.

BNYL Chief of General Staff, Linus Asuquo Essien, in a statement to DAILY POST on Friday blamed Southern leaders for the continuous attacks in the region.

3) Imo: Uzodinma must quit Govt House March 9 – Biafra Zionists: Members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Wednesday, issued a fresh ultimatum to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The pro-Biafra group said Uzodinma must quit the Imo Government House by March 9, 2020 for the sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is also as they threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs to the International Criminal Court, ICC, over the latest killings across the country.

The group spoke in reaction to the reported killing and burying of 7 villagers in Delta State community by suspected herdsmen.

4) Nnamdi Kanu: Family commends police, journalists – Family of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the Abia State Police Command and journalists for their contributions towards the peaceful burial of their parents.

Briefing newsmen at their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu, spokesman of the family, Kanunta Kanu, said their parents were embodiment of peace while they lived.

He explained that this accounted for why his father, as the traditional ruler of Afaraukwu, was given the title of Omeudo, stressing that he lived with that peaceful virtue till death.

Kanu said the family was grateful to journalists within and outside Abia for bringing what transpired at the burial to the entire world.

5) Insecurity: Only thriving industry is terrorism ― IPOB: The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, condemned in its entirety the alleged killings of innocent people in Delta State by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, saying that the only thriving and booming industry in the present administration is terrorism industry by herdsmen.

IPOB also said that with what the MACBAN is currently doing in Delta State only the actions by IPOB and its leaders Maxi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel will save the people from being slaughtered like fowls in the state.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group while commending the bravery of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in condemning the alleged Nigerian Army involvement in the killing, asked him not yo relent in saving his people by encouraging them on the need for self-defence.

6) IPOB: We’ll protect our people against attacks – THE proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to resist any attempt by bandits and other criminal elements to attack any part of the Southeast and Southsouth.

It urged the people of “Biafraland” to prepare to defend themselves against attacks.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful condemned the January 10 attack on Delta State Police Command personnel, who were on a stop-and-search duty in Asaba.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at the popular Abraka Market area of Asaba and left about three policemen with varying degrees of injury.

Their rifles were reportedly taken away by the bandits.

7) Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Makes New Vow After Parents’ Burial – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed up his agitation game, adding that with his parents now out of the way, the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra will know no bounds.

This online news platform had reported earlier that the parents of the IPOB leader, late HRH Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife late Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Okwu-Kanu were buried on Valentine’s day, Friday, February 14, 2020.

8) Defend yourselves, lands, IPOB tells South East – The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on residents of South East to be prepared to defend themselves and land against further slaughter.

It decried the alleged involvement of bandits in what it described as “endless cycle of slaughter and mayhem especially in Biafraland,” particularly with recent killings in Delta State.

Speaking yesterday, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful noted that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s brave condemnation of Nigerian Army’s involvement in the orgy of violence unleashed by five different terror groups against innocent populations was an indication that the killings were “premeditated slaughter of the defenseless.”

According to him: “IPOB’s message of freedom is the only way out of the present impasse in the fight against state sponsored Fulani terrorism in Nigeria.”

9) Biafra: My parents’ burial brought divided South East, South South together – Nnamdi Kanu: Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the ‘divided’ people of Southeast and South South were brought together again by the burial of his parents.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, who died last year, were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

10) Prophet Odumeje Sends ‘Strong Warning’ To Those Against Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu – Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a Prophet Odumeje, a controversial Anambra prophet, has warned those against the actualization of the Republic of Biafra to mend their way.

Naija News reports that Prophet Odumeje, who is fondly called “The Lion Himself“, gave this warning while addressing his church members at the Church Auditorium located on No 88b Bida Road Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

Prophet Odumeje also warned the people against Biafra agitation to leave the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, alone, adding that the IPOB leader would have been killed his if those against him had found a way to take his life.