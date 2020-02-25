WAEC extends registration deadline for 2020 WASSCE school candidates

February 25, 2020 Cynthia Charles Education

WAEC extends registration deadline for 2020 WASSCE school candidates – The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the extension of the closing date for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) school registration.

WAEC made the announcement via its official Twitter handle, @waecnigeria, in the morning of Tuesday, February 25.

The tweet read: “Please, be informed that the closing date of registration for the above named examination has been extended from 21st February, 2020 to 2nd March, 2020 without any late entry fee. Thank you.”

Meanwhile you can check out the updated timetable for MAY/JUNE 2020 WAEC here!

She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
