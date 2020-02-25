Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

WAEC extends registration deadline for 2020 WASSCE school candidates – The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the extension of the closing date for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) school registration.

WAEC made the announcement via its official Twitter handle, @waecnigeria, in the morning of Tuesday, February 25.

The tweet read: “Please, be informed that the closing date of registration for the above named examination has been extended from 21st February, 2020 to 2nd March, 2020 without any late entry fee. Thank you.”

