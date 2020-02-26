Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

PHOTOS: Olisa Metuh’s 4yrs dramatic trial in pictures – Yesterday a federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment with effect from yesterday.

The trial is one of the most dramatic proceedings in recent memory as the accused used every trick in his books to stall the court case which eventually lasted for four long years.

While delivering the judgement, the Presiding Judge, Okon Abang, had earlier found Metuh and his company guilty of all the seven-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to judgment, the convict, Mr Metuh, is to pay the sum of N376 Million to the Federal government while his company, Destra Investment Limited will forfeit to the federal government.

While delivering his ruling, Justice Okon said: ” the convict and his team of lawyers had humiliated me, and tried to use different means to intimidate me by writing different petitions against me.

“This country cannot go like this there must be a change in the way we do things.

“The first convict used various media platforms to review my rulings in this matter, ” Justice Abang recounted.

Earlier, while addressing the issue raised by the defendant during the trial that no court has yet convicted Sambo Dasuki, on any money laundering charges to assert that the money paid to the defendant ( Olisa Metuh) is proceeds of any unlawful Act.

The Judge held that Sambo Dasuki need not to be convicted to show that the money paid to the defendant was proceeds from an unlawful Act.

The court ruled that defendant and the office of the NSA had no contract but yet he received the payment of N400 Million.

We have below the pictures of Olisa Metuh’s dramatic trial that tells the tale of how public office holders yarn for public sympathy in times like this: