February 26, 2020

PHOTOS: Olisa Metuh’s 4yrs dramatic trial in pictures – Yesterday a federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, to seven years imprisonment with effect from yesterday.

The trial is one of the most dramatic proceedings in recent memory as the accused used every trick in his books to stall the court case which eventually lasted for four long years.

While delivering the judgement, the Presiding Judge, Okon Abang, had earlier found Metuh and his company guilty of all the seven-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to judgment, the convict, Mr Metuh, is to pay the sum of N376 Million to the Federal government while his company, Destra Investment Limited will forfeit to the federal government.

While delivering his ruling, Justice Okon said: ” the convict and his team of lawyers had humiliated me, and tried to use different means to intimidate me by writing different petitions against me.

“This country cannot go like this there must be a change in the way we do things.

“The first convict used various media platforms to review my rulings in this matter, ” Justice Abang recounted.

Earlier, while addressing the issue raised by the defendant during the trial that no court has yet convicted Sambo Dasuki, on any money laundering charges to assert that the money paid to the defendant ( Olisa Metuh) is proceeds of any unlawful Act.

The Judge held that Sambo Dasuki need not to be convicted to show that the money paid to the defendant was proceeds from an unlawful Act.

The court ruled that defendant and the office of the NSA had no contract but yet he received the payment of N400 Million.

We have below the pictures of Olisa Metuh’s dramatic trial that tells the tale of how public office holders yarn for public sympathy in times like this:

Olisa Metuh in his best days as PDP national publicity secretary
Olisa Metuh doing his job as PDP spokesman before his court case began
Olisa Metuh arrival for his first trial day all smiles
Olisa Metuh strategising with his legal council in court
Olisa Metuh hugging wife dduring his court trial
Prison warden placing handcuffs on Olisa Metuh
Olisa Metuh arrives court for continuation of trial in handcuffs again
Olisa Metuh collapses in court as judge continues trial
Olisa Metuh lying down on the floor of the court after he collapsed
Olisa Metuh arrives court in ambulance
