UBA launches more Quick Loan For Salary Earners

UBA launches more Quick Loan Facility For Salary Earners – The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has rolled out a low interest loan facility that is targeted at addressing the urgent needs of customers that have salary account with the bank.

The UBA’s low interest loan facility which is ‘Click Credit’, it was gathered, can enable salary earners that have salary account with the UBA to obtain such loan up to the tune of N5 million.

Disclosing this in a chat with aviation correspondents, yesterday, the UBA’s Group Head of Marketing, Dupe Olusola, said that the bank as part of its programmes, was committed to empowering its customers to fund urgent needs.

According to her, customers can apply for loans up to the tune of N5 million and pay back in a period of 12 months at an interest rate of 1.58 percent, monthly.

She said that salary earners that are aged between 18 and 59 years who earn at least N25,000 monthly are also eligible for the loan without need for paper work at extra cost or collateral.

“Some customers have begun to enjoy the service after eligibility for the loan had been concluded, within a minute.

“As Africa’s most innovative and technology driven financial institution with array of novel products and services tailored to the needs of its millions of customers, we have launched ‘click credit’.

“This product is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market. Its unique feature is that it meets a critical credit need of our customers”, she said.

The UBA marketing executive, however, disclosed that the product was first rolled out in Nigeria before subsequent release in other countries where the bank operated.