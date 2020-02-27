Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Imo state news: Hope Uzodinma vs Emeka Ihedioha Supreme Court latest – Ever since the landmark Supreme Court judgement that sacked former governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha, the state have been in the spotlight for obvious reasons; many changes have been going on in Imo State ranging from the defections that followed the supreme court judgement to the latest review of the judgement and everything in-between will be covered here.

Below are top trending news from Imo state as at today Thursday February 27, 2020:

1) Uzodinma immortalizes Uwajumogu in Imo – Imo State Government weekend, renamed the state-owned College of Education, Ihitte Uboma, to Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education.

Governor Hope Uzodinma made the announcement while speaking at Ihitte Uboma, during the burial ceremony of late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

Uzodimma described the late Senator as “a humane, but action-packed legislator, whose contributions to the political development of his area, Imo State and Nigeria, would remain indelible”.

In the Governor’s words: “Senator Uwajumogu’s life and times are testimonies of what he represented. Even in the face of difficulties, Ben survived political turmoils to return to the red chambers the second term but death did not allow him accomplish this desire to provide effective representation for his people”.

2) Imo: Who is reviewing Supreme Court Judgment? – The removal of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State is certainly the most controversial judicial decision in recent times going by the enormity of negative reactions to it. This column was probably the first to argue that it is only a review of the decision that can remove the absurdities it created. Ihedioha has since approached the Supreme Court for a review which the latter has graciously accepted to entertain.

In other words, the matter is now appropriately before the Court with a date fixed for hearing. Unfortunately, Nigerian politicians have as usual turned it into a political contest by sponsoring protests for and against the development. On a daily basis since then, Nigerians have been treated to media trial of the case. By media trial here, we do not mean the direct initiatives of media professionals in the form of editorials, documentaries and opinionated reports, what we refer to here is the trend whereby media organs provide wide platforms to several partisan analysts to pass judgment on a case before a court…Read more here!

3) Should Imo people let sleeping dog lie? – First it was Imo State, then Bayelsa, where the Supreme Court saw things differently from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral umpire. Most of the stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongholds were enraged by the apex court’s verdict.

In Imo, the court on January 14, 2020 sacked PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha who had only spent seven months in Douglas House as governor, and enthroned Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had declared Ihedioha winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election and Uzodinma the third runner-up. But the later appealed at the election petitions tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but lost in his argument that 388 polling units in his stronghold were cancelled by INEC. However, the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, listened to his plea and gave him all the votes from the 388 polling units. That verdict sacked Ihedioha from Douglas House

4) Nomalcy returns to Imo community after death of two oil workers – Peace is gradually returning to Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo State after days of disturbances resulting from the killing of two youths of the community by a truck driver working for an oil company in the community.

The truck had run into Johnmark Rufus and Friday Amadi, two staff of Lee Engineering Facility and instantly killed them, a development that sparked off demonstration and the eventual invasion and stealing of the company facility by the youths of the community.

The traditional ruler of Assa Community HRH, Eze Emmanuel Assor told journalists that following his intervention, the youths have started returning the looted properties belonging to Lee Establishment Facility in the area.

The monarch said he personally saw some of the returned properties, confirmed that there was absolute peace in his domain following his quick intervention and other leaders in the community.

5) PDP hopeful about Ihedioha’s victory at Supreme Court – The Peoples Democratic Party has said it is hopeful that the Supreme Court will on March 2 reverse its judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

In its January 14 judgment, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of last year’s governorship poll in the state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told our correspondent in Abuja on Friday they were hopeful that Ihedioha and the party would emerge victorious after the Supreme Court had reviewed its judgment.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, in a letter dated February 14, asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to recuse himself from hearing the application for a review of the January 14 judgment.

6) Imo governorship election: Over voting trails result of 388 polling units where APC claimed victory – VOTES cast presented by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 388 polling units, where the party claimed its results were not collated in the Imo governorship election, is trailed with over voting and questionable figures, The ICIR can report.

After the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP and its candidate had approached the apex court to review the ruling it gave last month. However, the APC and its candidate are circulating contentious results from the 388 polling units where they alleged that their votes were not collated.

An analysis of votes from the 388 polling units exclusively obtained by The ICIR shows that the number of votes allotted to the APC in 215 polling units is higher than the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the designated polling units by 15,167 votes.

7) Uzodinma visits Buhari, seeks refund of N32bn – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has sought a refund of over N32billion his predecessors spent on Federal Government’s projects, especially on roads in the state.

Uzodinma paid a visit to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, he said he raised the issue with Buhari because Imo was ‘financially distressed’.

8) Ihedioha vs uzodinma: I’m totally committed to getting justice – Agabi, Ihedioha’s lead counsel – The lead Counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, SAN, has reassured that He is committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria, Abuja.

Agabi said beyond any other thing, He is “emotionally committed to the matter before the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Agabi said he is one of those who see the Ihedioha vs Uzodinma issue as a clear case of injustice and an affront to the sanctity of our constitution.

Kanu Agabi who has been a SAN for over two decades is also a 2-time former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice.

Agabi made this known when He spoke to our correspondent on the phone over rumours making round that he has withdrawn from the matter.

9) Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: PDP Diaspora commends Supreme Court – US-based members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the aegis of PDP Diaspora Initiative, has commended the Supreme Court for the recent establishment of a panel to review the court’s January 14, 2020 judgment on Imo State governorship election.

The January 14 ruling of the apex court sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement to DAILY POST on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chidi Igwe, PDP Diaspora Initiative also thanked all lovers of democracy around the world who have joined their voices in condemning the earlier ruling by the Supreme Court.

“When we issued our public call for the court to set up a panel to review that decision, we knew it was the right thing to do in order to restore the people’s confidence in the judicial system,” the statement said.

10) Drop case or face disgrace, Imo stakeholders warn Ihedioha – Imo stakeholders, Wednesday, urged the former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioaha to hearken to the voice of reason and discontinue his legal battle against Governor Hope Uzodinma or face unmitigated disaster in his political career.

According to them, unless Ihedioha drops his review case at the Supreme Court, he may turn into a political leper after being defeated again by Governor Uzodinma.

Former chairman of Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Price Lemmy Akakem; prominent businessman and philanthropist, Chief John Enyogasi and chairman of Traditional Rulers Council in Orlu, Eze Godwin Okeke, averred that Ihedioha might be heading to political perdition because of his obduracy in pursuing a matter that the Supreme Court had given a seal of finality.

11) Imo Governorship: Ihedioha seeks more time to prove case at Supreme Court – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Imo State governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, have requested for seven days from the Supreme Court, to regularise their processes.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP made the request at the resumed hearing of their case asking the apex court to set aside its judgement on Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of thr March 9, 2019 election.

Not satisfied with the apex court decision that nullified their victory, Mr Ihedioha and the PDP in their application filed through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi, said Mr Uzodinma obtained the judgement by deceit.