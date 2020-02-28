Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment – How to Apply for NGC Jobs 2020/2021

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment 2020: The information below contains Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment Update. Beneath is also the Application Guideline and all vital information needed in Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment 2020/2021.

The Nigerian Gas Association is the professional body responsible for the promotion and protection of the interests of the gas industry in Nigeria.

Rumors has been spread that the Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment 2020/2021 is ongoing, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the Nigeria Gas Company Recruitment Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

NGC is charged with the responsibility of developing an efficient gas industry to fully serve Nigeria’s energy and industrial feedstock needs through an integrated gas pipeline network and also to export natural gas to the West African Sub-region based on its improvement in the Gas industries to enhance the activities and obtain a regularity and control over various achievement in the company, both in activities in Nigeria as a whole.

Nigerian Gas Company Limited (NGC) and its effort is geared at assisting to assess its strength, weakness, opportunities and threats and thus identify the seriousness of NGC not only envisions being the preferred gas company Limited (NGC) to present a future customers, but also committed to adding value to natural gas and making it an energy resource of first choice for the benefit of all stakeholders.in order to still have a course for improvement in its activities.

Academic Qualifications

A:

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)

B:

National Diploma and Higher National Diploma (ND/HND) obtained from a recognized institution.

National Certificate of Education (NCE) and Bachelor Degree (B.Sc) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.)

How to Apply

To ascertain if the Nigeria Gas Company 2020 Recruitment has officially started, reach out to the official Nigeria Gas Company website: http://www.ngc.nnpcgroup.com/ or Visit this page frequently for we shall update anytime the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) Recruitment form is out.