JAMB 2020 mock exam results released – See what candidates scored

February 29, 2020 Sam Gabriel Education

JAMB mock exam results released – See How to Check JAMB Mock Result – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have released the results of its 2020 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on February 18, 2020 – Check here!

The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Jamb 2020: Jamb Mock exam Slip Reprinting: Centre, Venue and Time
JAMB 2020 mock exam results released – How to Check JAMB Mock Result

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

There will be No extension for 2020 UTME

The 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The UTME examination will be held between March 14 and April 4.

Mr Oloyede said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the UTME examination, while ‘200,000 registered for direct entry’.

He said there will be no extension of registration for the examination.

“We have been saying it since the first day of registration that there will not be an extension,” he said.

Commissioning the CAPS, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said it was introduced to ensure due process and discipline in the admission process in Nigeria.

jamb cbt centers
How to Check JAMB Mock Result

How To Check JAMB Mock Result

Visit the JAMB portal at jamb.org.ng

Locate UTME 2020 MOCK Exam Result (or similar).

Click on it, space to input your JAMB registration Number will appear, input your JAMB Registration Number

Finally, click on Check Mock Result to view your JAMB Mock result.

Your UTME Mock Result should appear. Please don’t forget that the UTME mock examination was prepared to test the readiness of candidates for the main exam. For candidates who made poor result, your result shouldn’t discourage you. And for those that made a good UTME Mock score, then you deserve congratulations from us but don’t relax as it’s not yet over!

jamb cbt centers
See below screenshot of some of the results as sighted by our reporter:

See below screenshot of some of the results as sighted by our reporter:

Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results
Jamb mock exam results

6 Comments

    Reply

    Reply

