Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lawmakers probe delay in payment of NPower stipends – House of Representatives has ordered a status inquiry into federal government’s N-Power scheme under the National Social Intervention Programme.

This was after its relevant Committees met with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others managing the scheme.

National Assembly Correspondent, Joke Adisa, reports that in 2016, the Federal Government established the National Social Intervention Programme in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises to tackle poverty and end hunger in the country.

In recent times, allegations of arbitrary disengagement and non payment of allowances to beneficiaries have trailed that programme.

Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq and others present at the hearing provided insight into the lawmakers’ inquiries, insisting allegations of arbitrary disengagement and arrears of stipend are untrue.

The committee said thousands of beneficiaries alleged they are owed the N30,000 monthly stipend while also being arbitrarily disengaged.

The programme includes the N-Power scheme which consists of the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tech, N-Build and N-Creativity programmes.