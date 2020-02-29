Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Oba deploys ‘Isakaba’ in Benin City to curb cult clashes – In a bid to reduce the activities of cult clashes which have led to many brutal deaths, the Oba of Benin has reportedly invited some local security group called ‘Isakaba’ to go after the cultist.

Reports says living in Benin City in Edo state have become dangerous in recent times as a result of the way cult boys in the city carry out their activities with recklessness abandon; citizens are left at the mercy of the cultists.

The group of the local security outfit could be sighted with some charm and other fighting apparatus as well a van to aid their duty.

Residents in the city are excited and hoping that the arrival of the local security outfit will bring an end to the ravaging cult clashes.

Recently eight persons were reported dead in the renewed war among three cults in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the clash between the Maphites, Black Axe (popularly called Aye) and Eiye confraternities; had been on for the past seven days.

The killings started last Friday when a 200-level student of the University of Benin, Moses Adeshina, popularly called Aficionado, was shot dead at the Jeans Carnival organised by students of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

This led to the suspension of all social activities in the school by the university management.

Eyewitnesses told correspondent that immediately after Adeshina was buried, two persons were attacked on the Wire and Siluko roads.

While the victim of the Wire Road attack, identified as one Osasuyi, aka 190, allegedly died on the spot, the one on the Siluko Road, identified as Moses Oboh, was seriously injured.

A day after Adeshina’s killing, one person was reportedly murdered around the Isior area of Benin and in the evening of the same day, another person was said to have been killed in the Osasogie area of Ugbowo.

See below the photos of Isakaba boys as they arrive Benin City: