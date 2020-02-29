Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

VIDEO: Reports of Uber Driver Who Had Contact with Italian is fake news – The viral tweet purportedly credited to Olugbenga Bodunrin, the supposed Uber driver who picked up the Italian index case in Nigeria has been debunked by the person been impersonated through a video he shared on social media.

The man who lives in Benin City identified himself as Jude said he has not been to Lagos in about two years and that the report of him carrying corona virus is the handwork of his enemies.

The fake news report further said that “Olugbenga Bodunrin took to Twitter to make this known as the government continues efforts to identify all the persons who had contact with an Italian citizen who brought coronavirus to the country”.

He tweeted: “I had contact with the Italian citizen the day before yesterday. Am an uber driver I picked him at the airport. We talk, gist and laugh together. We even dine together… My name is olugbenga bodunrin. 08136464040”.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that his administration is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus which was first confirmed in his state.

“The Government under my leadership through @LSMOH, has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak in Lagos is quickly controlled and contained in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures. We encourage you all not to panic. Go about your normal daily activities and observe basic hygiene”, he tweeted.

Watch the video below: