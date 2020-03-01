Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Here – fedfire.gov.ng/rportal/

March 1, 2020 Sam Gabriel Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nigeria Federal Fire Service (FFS) Massive Nationwide Recruitment 2018
Federal Fire Service

Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Here – fedfire.gov.ng/rportal –  This  guide is about Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020/2021. We are going to be talking about how fedfire.gov.ng/rportal/welcome/auth, online recruitment will be done – Apply here!

First, let’s make it clear to you that fedfire.gov.ng or fedfire.gov.ng/rportal/welcome/auth  is the official portal of Federal Fire Service online recruitment.

Note: We will never ask you apply any money for any recruitment update on this website. You will all jobs updates on this websites for Free.

fire service boss Says 600 lives goods worth N5tr lost to market fire

You have to note that we do not recruit for Federal Fire Service, all we do here is to give you vital information  that will help you apply for Federal Fire Service 2020 recruitment when the form is online.

See Also: FFS Shortlisted Candidates

If you read an understand the information about Federal Fire Service online Recruitment 2020 we have on this page, you will stand out in all stages of FFS 2020 recruitment.  We are going to show you the basic requires, the educational requirement, age requirements and above all how to apply for FFS form online.

We have splited this guide in different stages, the first is the requirements, second is how to apply. The third part of this Federal Fire Service recruitment 2020 guide will show you how get latest jobs update about job.

You have to take this guide very serious, we are to show you the perfect guide that will help you scale through in any Federal Fire Service jobs.

federal fire service shortlisted candidates for recruitment see full pdf here
federal fire service shortlisted candidates for recruitment see full pdf here

Federal Fire Service Recruitment 2020 requirements – See All the requirements Here

A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in other relevant discipline in the quantitative field
Or Higher Federal Fire Service in relevant discipline in the quantitative field

Special Update about Federal Fire Service recruitment Form

You have to note that FFS Recruitment 2020 is free 

If you need update, kindly comment on the comment box below so we can update ON Federal Fire Service recruitment 2020 form out.

Nigeria Federal Fire Service (FFS) Massive Nationwide Recruitment 2018
Federal Fire Service

How to Apply for FFS Recruitment 2020/2021

  • CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre
  • CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre
  • CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre

Be rest assured that you’ll be informed immediately Federal Fire Service recruitment 2020 releases names of all shortlisted candidates.

Apply Herefedfire.gov.ng/rportal/welcome/auth

All the people that applied for this job are waiting for the list.

Kindly note that list of all shortlisted candidates is not yet out.

Do you want to get latest new update about this year Federal Fire Service recruitment 2020? if yes, kindly comment below now.

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 350 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*