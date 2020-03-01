Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Recruitment 2020 – Application Updates: The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) is a top Development Corporation Agency that is operated completely by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Agency works hand in hand with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and National Orientation which are responsible for the overall development of the Country’s Tourism – Apply here!

This article is a practical guide that will assist you greatly in your aspiration to be successful in the 2020 NTDC recruitment exercise. Every information related in this article should be treated as important, as they are vital in the recruitment program of the Corporation.

Latest Updates On NTDC Recruitment

For applicants that are interested in getting recruited under the renowned Corporation, it is important to pay close attention to the recruitment updates of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

Based on our research on the yearly recruitment exercises organized by the Tourism Corporation, we have observed that the numbers of applicants each year is actually increasing. This has made the recruitment and screening exercise quite competitive and difficult to handle.

Don’t be dismayed, this article will assist you greatly, as it would boost your knowledge on the Agency’s activities. We advise that you take to heart every detail you find in this article.

QUALIFICATIONS

During the yearly recruitment exercise of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, it has been officially noted that the Agency recruits candidates based on merit. To be part of the successful candidates in the 2020 NTDC recruitment, kindly note the following qualifications that would give you a chance of getting recruited.

The qualifications include;

National Diploma (ND) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

A National Examination Council (NECO) Certificate, or a General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Ordinary Level), with credit passes in at least four (4) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting or credit passes in at least five (5) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings.

A General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Advanced Level), with credit passes in at least two (2) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting, or credit passes in at least three (3) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings.

West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with credit passes in not less than three (3) subjects including English, obtained at one sitting.

A National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

Sc., HND, NCE, OND certificate in any related discipline from a recognized institution.

TREAT AS IMPORTANT

We wish to announce to you that the NTDC recruitment exercise for 2020 has not yet begun. The official application portal of the Corporation @ www.tournigeria.gov.ng is not officially open for registration. All candidates interested in the NTDC recruitment exercise are to be smart and careful, as online fraudsters are looking for whom to prey on; with reference to the recruitment exercise of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation.

Do not make any payment to anyone that claims to be working with the Corporation, as the application form of NTDC is Free! Free!! Free!!! (I know you like the sound of that).

Kindly bookmark this page for further updates on the 2020 recruitment exercise. We will keep you updated once the recruitment exercise has officially begun, and when the NTDC portal is officially open for registration.

Ensure to subscribe for free with your E-mail address, to stay abreast on latest updates on the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation recruitment program.

Kindly let us know how you feel, by reaching us via the comment section. We are always available to attend to you. You can also hit the share button and let Family and Friends know about this recruitment information.

To be constantly updated on the recruitment exercise of this Corporation and other recruitment opportunities, kindly subscribe for free with your E-mail address.