Jamb News: 10 trending Utme news today Monday, March 2, 2020 – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have ended, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.

We bring you top JAMB trending news for UTME 2020 as at today Monday, March 2, 2020:

1) JAMB approves 9 CBT centres for UTME in Ebonyi – Coordinator – Mrs Jema Iheme, state Coordinator, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says the board has approved nine Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Ebonyi for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Iheme disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.

She listed the approved CBT centres to include Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, ICT Complex, Uwana, Afikpo, Annunciation ICT Centre St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kpirikpiri in Abakaliki and Comprehensive School of Management and Technology, Abakaliki.

Other centres are College of Education, Ikwo, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, School of Health Technology, Ezzamgbo, Twelve Apostles College, Ndiabo-Ishiagu, Sharon in Izzi Local Government and West Gate Cityhub, Abakaliki.

She said that each of the centres had a capacity to accommodate between 200 and 220 candidates for a section of the exam noting that each section would last two hours while a centre was expected to sit for three sections each examination day.

2) NSCDC commandant promises strict supervision of JAMB, WAEC examinations in Lagos – Mr Ayinla Adeyinka, the new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lagos State, has said that the command will engage in strict supervision during JAMB and WAEC examinations.

Adeyinka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that anyone planning to be involved in any malpractices during such examinations should have a change of mind.

He said that eight illegal-computer-based- test-centre operators had been arrested in the state while trying to extort some members of the public.

He said that the NSCDC was partnering with other sister security agents for the operations to be successful.

“We have assigned our men in mufti to different centres. We are going to be strict. There will be no room for malpractices.

3) JAMB mock exam results released? – See How to Check JAMB Mock Result – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will soon release the results of its 2020 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on February 18, 2020 – Check here!

The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on Tuesday with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

5) JAMB CBT portal: Practice UTME CBT past questions & answers for free –

The Joint Admissions and matriculation board (JAMB) has intensified efforts in ensuring credible CBT centers for future UTME exams; as a result more candidates will partake in the examination through a computer based test (CBT) – CLICK HERE to take the test!

6) No extension for 2019 UTME – The 2020 UTME and DE registrations exercises started on January 13 and will end on February 17 across the country.

The UTME examination will be held between March 14 and April 4.

Mr Oloyede said over 1.9 million candidates registered for the UTME examination, while ‘200,000 registered for direct entry’.

He said there will be no extension of registration for the examination.

“We have been saying it since the first day of registration that there will not be an extension,” he said.

7) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020, best physics textbook for jamb, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, books to read for jamb, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, jamb use of English textbook, physics textbook for jamb pdf, jamb recommended text for English, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

8) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020 –

If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Mathematics 2020, recommended textbook for jamb 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for biology, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020 jamb, recommended textbooks 2020, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended text for english, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

9) UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020

– If you have been searching for JAMB Recommended Books for Use of English 2020, jamb recommended textbooks for English, jamb recommended textbooks for physics, jamb recommended books for literature, jamb recommended textbooks for 2020, the recommended textbook for jamb 2020, books to read for jamb, jamb recommended textbooks 2020, best chemistry textbook in Nigeria, then you are in the right place – See full list of recommended text books for physics.

10) Current JAMB Syllabus for all Subjects 2020/2021 (Pdf Download) –

One of the problems i found among JAMB candidates who make use of JAMB syllabus, is that they tend to make the syllabus their main study material. In fact, most of them even forget to study their books and focus on the syllabus – Download Syllabus PDF here!