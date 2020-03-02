Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Various types of Roofing Sheets in Nigeria & current Prices (2020) – Roofing sheets are one of the most important materials required for a building project. Apart from the fact that they serve as a form of covering for the building, they also, in their own way, add elegance and beauty to the house. The importance of picking the right roofing sheets cannot be underestimated. It is one thing to get roofing sheets, it is another to get the right roofing sheets that fit the type of building and does the work for you.

Roofing sheets are available in different types and sizes. They are made from different materials like Zinc, Aluminium, etc. These types of roofing sheets vary in durability, overall efficiency, quality and prices. Some roofing sheets last longer than the others.

Roofing sheets have one of the biggest markets when it comes to building materials in Nigeria. Since they are extremely essential to building projects, you will expect their demand to be very high, especially in a country where structures are being built daily. This has attracted lots of mattress manufacturers all over the world and hence, the introduction of various types of roofing sheets to the market. Gone are the days when there are just few brands of roofing sheets in the country. Today, one can be overwhelmed with the various types and brands available.

In this post, we will take a look at the various types of roofing sheets in Nigeria and how much they cost in the market.

Prices of Roofing Sheets in Nigeria

Roofing sheets vary in sizes, designs, quality and prices. While there are lots of choices to pick from in the market today, it is important to pick the best for you based on the type of structure and of course, your taste. Roofing sheets has a special way of beautifying a building and it only makes picking the right colour, design and type more important.

Here, we will take a look at the various types of roofing sheets available and how much they go for in the market. We will only consider roofing sheets available in Nigeria.

Stone-Coated Roofing Sheets: Types & Prices in Nigeria

Stone coated roofing sheet is popular in the big cities in Nigeria. This type of roof sheet combines durability with elegance. It is regarded as one of the most lasting roofing sheets in the country. They are available in different sizes and designs. The roofing sheet is made from steel or similar metal sheets. They are coated with chips from stones fixed on the acrylic film to ensure strength, reliability and beauty.

Unlike some other types of roofing sheets, stone-coated sheets don’t rust. This type of roofing sheet is more expensive than most other types of sheets, but the investment always pays off and they are worth the price. They tend to last longer, are more reliable and withstand harsh temperatures better than most other type of roofing sheets. The maintenance is easy and most of the time, building owners don’t ever need to replace the sheets.

Here are prices of the various stone-coated roofing sheet designs

Milano design – 0.55 mm thick – N2,600 per square meter

Bond design — 0.55 mm thick — N2,450 per square meter

Shingles design – 0.55 mm thick – N2,600 per square meter

Wooden Shake design – 0.55 mm thick – N2,600 per square meter

Roman design – 0.55 mm thick – N2,600 per square meter

Pictures of various designs of stone-coated roofing sheets

Advantages of stone-coated roofing sheets

Even though they are expensive, stone-coated roofing sheets come with the following advantages:

Long-lasting beauty: You’re unlikely to find anyone who would dispute the fact that stone-coated roofing is by far more beautiful than options available in Nigeria right now. If you’re a stickler for anything the impresses and shows off class, then this is the right option for you.

Soundproof: When it’s raining, you’ll barely hear it as the raindrops fall on your roof. If you’re not comfortable with the noise made by the impact of the rain on your roof, then stone-coated roofing is your best bet.

Lightweight: The lighter the weight of your roofing, the better for your building. This is because heavy roofing puts excess burden on the building structure and can lead to cracks or even breakdown in buildings that are not well constructed. Using stone-coated roofing is one of the best ways to escape this problem.

Fire and heat resistant: The stone coat on the roofing makes it hard for it to catch fire. Moreover, the stone coat makes the roofing more resistant to heat. If you want to minimize heat in your building during the sunny season, go for stone-coated roofing.

Aluminium Roofing Sheets: Types & Prices in Nigeria

This is another popular roofing sheet in Nigeria. Although it is one of the most sought after, aluminium roofing sheets are not as strong as stone-coated roofing sheets as thy have a tendency of rusting after some while. This doesn’t take away their quality though; they still remain one of the bestselling roofing sheets in the country.

Aluminium roofing sheets offer great durability and are highly reliable. Most dealers every guarantee over 50 years usage of the roofing sheet irrespective of the change in weather or temperature. One downside about aluminium roofing sheets is the noise it makes when rain falls. Here are the prices of some types of aluminium roofing sheets available in Nigeria.

Sheet Type Price for 0.45mm Price for 0.55mm Long span aluminium N1,250 per meter N1,650 per meter Step-tile aluminium N1,400 per meter N1,800 per meter Metcoppo aluminium N1,450 per meter N1,850 per meter

Pictures of the various designs of aluminium roofing sheets

Fibre Britment Roofing Sheets: Types & Prices in Nigeria

There was a time this type of roofing sheet was on the rise. In fact, it ruled the market and was on everyone’s lip at that moment. Although it still maintains its quality and great ruggedness, it has gone down in terms of market value and customer choice. This top quality roofing sheet is reliable, rugged and does the job for you in the finest of fashions. Here are the prices of some of the most common types of Fibre Britment roofing sheets available in Nigeria.

Fibre britment roofing sheets cost 2,300 naira per square metre

Fibre britment step-tile roofing sheets f cost 3,500 naira per square metre.

Swiss Roofing Sheets: Types & Prices in Nigeria

When it comes to beauty, class, elegance and durability, you can only mention a few roofing sheets in the class of Swiss Roofing sheets. They are not the most popular roofing sheet type in Nigeria. This is largely due to how expensive they are. A standard Swiss Roofing sheet costs between N3, 000 – N4, 000 per square meter.

It should be noted that the variation in prices is as a result of some factors including the period and place of purchase, year of production of the sheets and when necessary, currency exchange rate and tariff charges.

Note that the prices of building materials vary and can change anytime. While we have gathered priced based on the current market, we don’t guarantee how long these prices will not change anytime soon.

Read This Before Choosing Your Roofing Sheet: Important Notes

The woodwork for each type of roofing sheet is different. Stone-coated roofing requires close-fixing of the underlying wooden framework. So, if you’re going for stone-coated roofing, get ready to spend a lot more on the woodwork.

Decide on your roofing type before doing your woodwork. This is because the woodwork for a type of roofing might not be usable for another type. For example, the woodwork for longspan aluminium roofing won’t work for step-tile aluminium roofing. Similarly, the woodwork for step-tile aluminium won’t work for stone-coated roofing. However, the woodwork for stone-coated roofing can work for any type of roofing.

Both step-tile aluminium and stone-coated roofing sheets are available in various brands and quality levels. So, you need to be wary of dishonest roofing contractors who quote the price of high quality, more expensive brands and buy cheaper, low-quality brands that would fade off after few years. To save yourself from such people, we recommend that you get your roofing sheets from our recommended trusted dealer (see below)

