Final Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – In this post you’re going to learn how to download your Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – Check final list here!

You’ll also get the list of successful shortlisted candidates in a very easy manner including zero stress.

However, the Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps: Wishes to notify all NSCDC Recruitment applicant waiting for the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at Civil Defense, will soon be out below.

All Prospective applicants whose names appear in this official released list are happily invited for a physical screening examination which is yet to be made known to the general public. Applicants are to attend the NSCDC Screening with their online print out form and two (2) passports photographs. Compulsory Withdrawal will be the penalty for any successful candidates who refuse attend the physical screening in the officially announced date for every state screening.

Check the NSCDC List via your own state below. The physical Screening list is published state by state.

How To Check Screening List of Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates 2019

Finally the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at NSCDC Recruitment will soon be out.