Imo state news: Hope Uzodinma vs Emeka Ihedioha Supreme Court latest – Ever since the landmark Supreme Court judgement that sacked former governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha, the state have been in the spotlight for obvious reasons; many changes have been going on in Imo State ranging from the defections that followed the supreme court judgement to the latest review of the judgement and everything in-between will be covered here.

Below are top trending news from Imo state as at today Tuesday March 3, 2020:

1) REAKING: Supreme Court throws out Ihedioha’s Application For Review – The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to restore Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Governor of Imo State.

The apex court, in a decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, reinstated the judgement it gave on January 14, which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress, APC, as the validly elected governor of Imo state.

In the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the apex court, held that Ihedioha’s application to set-aside the judgement that removed him from office lacked merit…Read more here!

2) Supreme Court Stands Down To Deliver Judgement On Ihedioha’s Review Request – The Supreme Court has stood down for judgement in the application for review of the decision sacking former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and declaring Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9, 2019 election.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Tanko Muhammad stood down the matter till 3:00pm for judgement after listening to arguments of lawyers. Earlier, counsel to PDP and Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked the apex court to set aside the judgement of January 14 and uphold the judgement of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the petition by Uzodinma.

But counsel to Uzodinma, Damian Dodo (SAN) said the Supreme Court judgement actually set aside every decision of the Court of Appeal, which he described as a “Tsunami”.

He added that there was no ambiguity in the judgement of the Supreme Court which declared his client winner.…Read more here!

3) Should Imo people let sleeping dog lie? – First it was Imo State, then Bayelsa, where the Supreme Court saw things differently from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral umpire. Most of the stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongholds were enraged by the apex court’s verdict.

In Imo, the court on January 14, 2020 sacked PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha who had only spent seven months in Douglas House as governor, and enthroned Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had declared Ihedioha winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election and Uzodinma the third runner-up. But the later appealed at the election petitions tribunal and the Court of Appeal, but lost in his argument that 388 polling units in his stronghold were cancelled by INEC. However, the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, listened to his plea and gave him all the votes from the 388 polling units. That verdict sacked Ihedioha from Douglas House…Read more here!

4) Imo guber: APC mere manipulators – PDP on Supreme Court final ruling: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as mere manipulators ahead the Supreme Court review ruling on Monday.

The main opposition party, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed that its decision to seek a review of the apex court’s earlier ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor was not an affront on the court.

The PDP claimed that its decision to return to the court was because the APC and its candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, allegedly misled the Supreme Court judges leading to the first ruling.

The PDP said it brought democracy to the country and knows its rights, adding that the Supreme Court would not fine its lawyers for filing the case review application.

5) PDP hopeful about Ihedioha’s victory at Supreme Court – The Peoples Democratic Party has said it is hopeful that the Supreme Court will on March 2 reverse its judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

In its January 14 judgment, the apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner of last year’s governorship poll in the state.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told our correspondent in Abuja on Friday they were hopeful that Ihedioha and the party would emerge victorious after the Supreme Court had reviewed its judgment.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, in a letter dated February 14, asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to recuse himself from hearing the application for a review of the January 14 judgment.

6) Imo governorship election: Over voting trails result of 388 polling units where APC claimed victory – VOTES cast presented by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 388 polling units, where the party claimed its results were not collated in the Imo governorship election, is trailed with over voting and questionable figures, The ICIR can report.

After the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP and its candidate had approached the apex court to review the ruling it gave last month. However, the APC and its candidate are circulating contentious results from the 388 polling units where they alleged that their votes were not collated.

An analysis of votes from the 388 polling units exclusively obtained by The ICIR shows that the number of votes allotted to the APC in 215 polling units is higher than the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the designated polling units by 15,167 votes.

7) Uzodinma visits Buhari, seeks refund of N32bn – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has sought a refund of over N32billion his predecessors spent on Federal Government’s projects, especially on roads in the state.

Uzodinma paid a visit to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, he said he raised the issue with Buhari because Imo was ‘financially distressed’.

8) Ihedioha vs uzodinma: I’m totally committed to getting justice – Agabi, Ihedioha’s lead counsel – The lead Counsel to Emeka Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, SAN, has reassured that He is committed to getting justice in the matter for review between Uzodinma and Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court Of Nigeria, Abuja.

Agabi said beyond any other thing, He is “emotionally committed to the matter before the Supreme Court of Nigeria”.

Agabi said he is one of those who see the Ihedioha vs Uzodinma issue as a clear case of injustice and an affront to the sanctity of our constitution.

Kanu Agabi who has been a SAN for over two decades is also a 2-time former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice.

Agabi made this known when He spoke to our correspondent on the phone over rumours making round that he has withdrawn from the matter.

9) Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: PDP Diaspora commends Supreme Court – US-based members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the aegis of PDP Diaspora Initiative, has commended the Supreme Court for the recent establishment of a panel to review the court’s January 14, 2020 judgment on Imo State governorship election.

The January 14 ruling of the apex court sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In a statement to DAILY POST on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chidi Igwe, PDP Diaspora Initiative also thanked all lovers of democracy around the world who have joined their voices in condemning the earlier ruling by the Supreme Court.

“When we issued our public call for the court to set up a panel to review that decision, we knew it was the right thing to do in order to restore the people’s confidence in the judicial system,” the statement said.

10) Drop case or face disgrace, Imo stakeholders warn Ihedioha – Imo stakeholders, Wednesday, urged the former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioaha to hearken to the voice of reason and discontinue his legal battle against Governor Hope Uzodinma or face unmitigated disaster in his political career.

According to them, unless Ihedioha drops his review case at the Supreme Court, he may turn into a political leper after being defeated again by Governor Uzodinma.

Former chairman of Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Price Lemmy Akakem; prominent businessman and philanthropist, Chief John Enyogasi and chairman of Traditional Rulers Council in Orlu, Eze Godwin Okeke, averred that Ihedioha might be heading to political perdition because of his obduracy in pursuing a matter that the Supreme Court had given a seal of finality.

11) Imo Governorship: Ihedioha seeks more time to prove case at Supreme Court – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Imo State governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, have requested for seven days from the Supreme Court, to regularise their processes.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP made the request at the resumed hearing of their case asking the apex court to set aside its judgement on Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of thr March 9, 2019 election.

Not satisfied with the apex court decision that nullified their victory, Mr Ihedioha and the PDP in their application filed through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi, said Mr Uzodinma obtained the judgement by deceit.