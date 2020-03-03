Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: WAEC Releases Jan\Feb 2020 WASSCE Results: The results of the first series of the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, for this year have been released. The results were released on Tuesday in Lagos by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) which conducted the exam between January and February for private candidates.

A total of 12,075 candidates sat the examination, out of which only 3,892(representing 32.23%) obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language and General mathematics.

26.08 percent and 17. 50 percent of the total candidates who sat the 2019 and 2018 editions of the diet respectively obtained similar results, an indication of steady improvement.

The Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, announced the release of the results at a press conference at the newly inaugurated HR Management Complex of the examination body in Yaba with top management staff and various zonal coordinators of the organisation across the nation in attendance.

He said out of the total candidates, who sat the exam, 11,816 of them (representing 98.27 percent) had their results fully processed and released, while only 259 candidates (representing 2. 14 percent) still had a few of their subjects being processed due to errors traceable to them in the course of registration or writing the examination.

He also said cases of exam malpractice were recorded giving the total figure of candidates involved in the act to be 548 (representing 4. 54%), adding that their cases were under investigation after which they would know their fate as regards their results, either to be released or canceled.

Recall that 206 representing 1. 73% of the total candidates for last year, second in the series, had similar challenges.

Adenipekun, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife and who would be retiring from the service of WAEC on Thursday this week, said the performance of candidates this year compared with the two previous editions, though not encouraging, was better, urging all education stakeholders to brace up for improved performance in future.

He, however, said candidates could now start checking their results on the council’s website, given as www.waecdirect.org.

All you need to do is: